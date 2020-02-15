EnerCom Dallas – Lonestar Resources – A pure play Eagle Ford Operator

Loanstar Resources Corporate presentation at  2:35 pm CST was live streamed, and the recorded presentation is below.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Lonestar's focus is on the volatile crude oil window of the Eagle Ford Shale, where we anticipate spending almost all of our capital for the next several years. We “went public” through our merger with Amadeus Energy, Ltd. on January 2, 2013 to better position the Company to pursue its core strategy of growing its leasehold position (currently in excess of 57,000 net acres), production, cash flow and reserve base in one of the most active onshore basins in the U.S.



