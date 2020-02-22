EnerCom Dallas – Midstream Panel: Flatrions Field Services, Cureton Midstream, Vaquero Midstream

The Midstream Panel was at 3:45 P.M The presentation live streamed, and the recorded presentation is below.

The participating companies are Flatirons Field Services, Cureton Midstream and Vaquero Midstream.

Flatirons Field Services, -Flatirons Field Services LLC is a privately owned energy company providing full spectrum midstream services and oilfield chemical supply services. Flatirons specializes in greenfield project development in the Rockies including North Dakota, Wyoming and Colorado.

Cureton Midstream -Founded in 2016, Cureton is a growth oriented, Denver based midstream company focused on developing and operating infrastructure to transport and process natural gas and natural gas products from oil and gas wells in Colorado to local and national markets.

Vaquero Midstream. - Designing, building and operating midstream infrastructure is what we do; it is what we have always done — and we have the history to prove it. Our founding leadership team has entered into emerging basins and implemented a midstream solution to provide producers with capacity takeaway options that are in place and ready to use when their production needs a prime market outlet.

