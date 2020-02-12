EnerCom Dallas – SitePro “A Digital Revolution” presentation by David Bateman, Co-CEO

David Bateman, Co-CEO, presentation "A Digital Revolution" was live streamed, and the recorded presentation is below.

Investors in the Oil & Gas market are looking for faster returns. That means that CAPEX has to be cut and efficiencies put into the work place. SitePro has so many tools in the automation tool belt for water and oil field automation. They have great examples of savings from real customers in real world situations.

All of the presentations are live streamed, and Oil & Gas 360 will be publishing out on all of our channels. Stay tuned for some great information from our presenting companies.