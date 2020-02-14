EnerCom Dallas – Sparq Natural Gas Renewables

Sparq Natural Gas presentation was live streamed, and the recorded presentation is below.

Infrastructure. Insight. Innovation

Sparq Natural Gas, LLC is accelerating America’s transition to more affordable transportation powered by a cheaper, cleaner, homegrown fuel – Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). Sparq connects forward-looking companies and communities to the cost savings and environmental benefits of CNG fueling alternatives for cars and trucks.

