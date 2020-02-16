EnerCom Dallas – Ubiterra – Revenue Per Lateral Foot Matters

Ubiterra  Corporate presentation was at 3:20 pm . The presentation live streamed, and the recorded presentation is below. 

Because People and Processes Can’t Keep Up with Today’s Speed and Complexity of Drilling

  • ZoneVu connects seamlessly to the rig during drilling — real-time data makes for better decisions
  • Zone Vu’s Steering FieldTM (patent pending) means better interpretations faster through the Field’s fully-integrated, real-time 3D view of  the subsurface for live geosteering while drilling
  • Geosteering, geology and data management all upload automatically to a single cloud-based secure storehouse with remote back-up

Ubiterra – Revenue Per Lateral Foot Mattters - Fig 1
Ubiterra – Revenue Per Lateral Foot Mattters - Fig 3
Ubiterra – Revenue Per Lateral Foot Mattters - Fig 4
Ubiterra – Revenue Per Lateral Foot Mattters - Fig 5
Ubiterra – Revenue Per Lateral Foot Matters - Fig 6
Ubiterra – Revenue Per Lateral Foot Mattters - Fig 8
Ubiterra – Revenue Per Lateral Foot Mattters - Fig 2
