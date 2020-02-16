EnerCom Dallas – Ubiterra – Revenue Per Lateral Foot Matters

Ubiterra Corporate presentation was at 3:20 pm . The presentation live streamed, and the recorded presentation is below.
Because People and Processes Can’t Keep Up with Today’s Speed and Complexity of Drilling
- ZoneVu connects seamlessly to the rig during drilling — real-time data makes for better decisions
- Zone Vu’s Steering FieldTM (patent pending) means better interpretations faster through the Field’s fully-integrated, real-time 3D view of the subsurface for live geosteering while drilling
- Geosteering, geology and data management all upload automatically to a single cloud-based secure storehouse with remote back-up
