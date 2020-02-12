EnerCom Dallas – Vermilion Energy -Anthony Marino, President & CEO covers update and ESG

Vermilion Energy presentation was live streamed, and the recorded presentation is below.

Anthony Marino, President & Chief Executive Officer, gave a great update to the Vermilion Energy story. He covered some key industry best practices that we are seeing investors are requesting. The ESG component is already part of the Vermilion Energy culture, and ahead of many other Energy companies.

All of the presentations are live streamed, and Oil & Gas 360 will be publishing out on all of our channels. Stay tuned for some great information from our presenting companies.