Enerflex Announces Election of Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) ("Enerflex" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 9, 2020 were elected as directors of Enerflex until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote held earlier today are set out below.
Election of Directors On a vote by ballot, each of the following ten nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Enerflex. A total of 74,028,622 common shares, representing 82.55% of the shares outstanding, were represented in person and by proxy at the meeting.
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Robert S. Boswell
67,666,539
91.70
6,123,010
8.30
Maureen Cormier Jackson
73,677,192
99.85
112,357
0.15
W. Byron Dunn
70,390,753
95.40
3,398,796
4.60
H. Stanley Marshall
70,389,228
95.39
3,400,321
4.61
Kevin J. Reinhart
73,666,242
99.84
123,307
0.16
Marc E. Rossiter
73,674,243
99.85
115,306
0.15
Stephen J. Savidant
73,409,252
99.49
380,297
0.51
Juan Carlos Villegas
71,445,804
96.82
2,343,745
3.18
Michael A. Weill
73,675,406
99.85
114,143
0.15
Helen J. Wesley
73,503,389
99.62
286,160
0.38
