Energizer Shareholders Elect New Directors To Board Of Directors

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) ("Energizer") today announced that Carlos Abrams-Rivera and Rebecca Frankiewicz were elected to Energizer's Board of Directors at the company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting. Mr. Abrams-Rivera was appointed to the Finance and Oversight and Nominating and Governance Committees of the Board, and Ms. Frankiewicz was appointed to the Audit and Human Capital Committees of the Board.

"We are delighted to welcome Carlos and Becky to our Board of Directors," said Pat Moore, Independent Chairman. "Each of our new independent directors has a strong record in building brands, driving customer engagement, and embracing emerging opportunities. We look forward to the benefits of their contributions to our Board, Company and shareholders for years to come."

Mr. Abrams-Rivera is the newly appointed U.S. Zone President of The Kraft Heinz Company, effective February 3, 2020. Presently, Mr. Abrams-Rivera is Executive Vice President of Campbell Soup Company, a multi-national food company where he serves as President of the Campbell Snacks division, which generated approximately $3.8 billion in revenue in fiscal 2019. He joined Campbell in 2015. Mr. Abrams-Rivera previously spent 21 years in leadership roles with the business that is today known as Mondelez International, which encompasses the former Kraft Foods global snack and food brands. His prior roles included President of Gum & Candy for Mondelez Latin America and President of Mondelez Mexico.

Ms. Frankiewicz is President of ManpowerGroup North America, a $3 billion revenue segment comprised of 4,000 employees and 11,000 clients. Before joining ManpowerGroup, Ms. Frankiewicz held a variety of roles for PepsiCo from 2006 to 2017, including leading Quaker Foods North America, as well as senior positions in innovation, strategy, marketing/sales and finance. Prior to PepsiCo, Ms. Frankiewicz served as a consultant at Deloitte Consulting and Andersen Consulting and began her career at Procter & Gamble Company.

