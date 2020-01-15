Energy and Water Development Corp. Announces Sale of Their Self-Sufficient Energy Supply Atmosphere Water Generation System to Leading Mexican Water Company

MIAMI, FL, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Energy and Water Development Corp., (EAWD), a green-tech engineering solutions company focused on delivering water and energy to extreme environments, today announced the sale of their self-sufficient energy supply atmosphere water generation system to a Mexican company.



The system is the smallest of its type, which produces 5,000 Liters per day with no infrastructure or power source required. The system is part of the “The Blue Aqua Mission™ System”, a state-of-the-art German engineered Atmosphere Water Generation (AWG) technology that is completely powered by renewable energy. The system is composed of a suite of intelligent software solutions for real-time optimization of process performance, and operates through its own innovative self-powered system.

The contract was finalized on December 20th, 2019, with a down payment of $308K, 55% of the total cost, with the remaining 45% of the total $550,000 to be paid upon delivery expected in the second quarter of 2020.

The system will be utilized to bottle clean water by one of the major water players in the Mexican Market. Upon successful proof of concept, EAWD expects additional sales to the customer. Mexico has one of the highest consumption rates of bottled water and is controlled by three companies: Danone’s Bonafont brand represents 47%, Coca Cola’s Ciel 19.4% and Pepsico’s Epura 7.1%.

EAWD anticipates additional sales upon the successful completion of the project throughout Latin America and have larger self-powered systems, with capacity of up to 450,000 Liters per day.

About Energy and Water Development Corp.

Energy and Water Development Corp. (“EAWD”) is a green-tech engineering solutions company focused on delivering water and energy to extreme environments. The Company offers design, construction, maintenance, and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and non-government organizations (NGOs). EAWD builds water and energy systems out of already-existing, proven technologies, utilizing their technical know-how to customize solutions to their clients’ needs. The Company’s website is: www.eawctechnologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “should,” “intend,” “estimate,” “projects,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company’s filings.

Contact Information: Energy and Water Development Corp. Irma Velazquez, Chief Operating Officer Email: [email protected] Tel. +1 347 871 8927