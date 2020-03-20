Energy Assistance Is Available for Customers Affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

The Gift of Warmth from New Jersey Natural Gas Assists Families Experiencing Temporary Financial Hardship

With the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak continuing to evolve and disrupt daily life, New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG) wants residential customers who are experiencing a temporary, financial hardship to know that assistance is available. NJNG’s Gift of Warmth program provides a one-time grant up to $500 to help income-eligible customers and those experiencing an unanticipated financial hardship, pay their natural gas bill.

“Our customers count on us to be there for them, now more than ever,” said Steve Westhoven, President and CEO of New Jersey Natural Gas. “With programs like the Gift of Warmth, New Jersey Natural Gas is committed to helping our customers, especially during these challenging times.”

Administered by the United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, the Gift of Warmth is made possible through the generosity of NJNG, and its shareholders, employees and customers. Since it was created in 1988, the Gift of Warmth has helped more than 23,000 NJNG customers with their heating bills. If you or someone you know is a NJNG utility residential customer in need of assistance, call 800-221-0051 and say "energy assistance" at the prompt to speak with an NJNG customer service representative or email us at [email protected].

Energy assistance is also available for income-eligible customers through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Universal Service Fund (USF) and Payment Assistance for Gas and Electric (PAGE) Program administered by the state and NJ SHARES energy assistance program. For more information about these programs and the Gift of Warmth program, visit www.njng.com/energyassistance. Click on the Gift of Warmth icon to download an application.

About New Jersey Resources

NJR is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It is composed of five primary businesses:

New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,500 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.

NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of nearly 300 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.

NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.

NJR Midstream serves customers - from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers - through its ownership of Leaf River Energy Center, Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project and 50 percent equity ownership in Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facilities, as well as its 20 percent equity interest in the planned PennEast Pipeline Project.

NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its more than 1,100 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®. For more information about NJR: www.njresources.com.

