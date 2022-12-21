1 min ago
Energy companies create carbon capture partnership to develop massive CO2 storage project in Gulf of Mexico
2 hours ago
U.S. Energy and Atlantic Energy complete Delaware Basin well pad
3 hours ago
Canada, U.S. natgas output could hit growing pains in 2023
4 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 5.9 million barrels
22 hours ago
Register to present at The Energy Venture Investment Summit, February 22–23, 2023
22 hours ago
ANALYSIS-Private U.S. energy producers tap niche funding as bank lines dry up

Energy companies create carbon capture partnership to develop massive CO2 storage project in Gulf of Mexico

in Carbon Capture / Closing Bell Story‎ / CO2 Capture / Crude Oil News / Energy News   by

World Oil

(WO) — Carbon-Zero US LLC, Cox Operating LLC, Crescent Midstream and Repsol announced a partnership to develop one of the Gulf Coast’s largest offshore hubs for the permanent storage of carbon dioxide.

 

Energy companies create carbon capture partnership to develop massive CO2 storage project in Gulf of Mexico- oil and gas 360

Source: World Oil

Cox is among the largest owners of energy infrastructure in the offshore Gulf of Mexico and intends to repurpose facilities and equipment to lower the carbon capture and sequestration project’s carbon footprint during a market-based energy transition.

Cox’s current leasehold consists of more than 600 wells in 66 offshore fields potentially containing the largest carbon dioxide storage volume owned by a single operator in the Gulf of Mexico.

Crescent Midstream, a Louisiana-based pipeline operator, has extensive onshore and offshore pipeline construction and operations experience in the Gulf of Mexico.

In conjunction with its CCS hub partners, Carbon-Zero recently applied to the Department of Energy for the CarbonSAFE program for a pilot in one of their proposed carbon dioxide sequestration locations. The proposed project accesses offshore storage fields from Crescent and Cox’s Grand Isle, Louisiana, facilities.

Crescent Midstream completed an initial FEED study for a 110-mile carbon dioxide pipeline from Geismar to Grand Isle, utilizing existing Crescent pipeline rights of way.

Tags: , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.