Energy Company in West Virginia Chooses TAB Bank for a $2.5 Million Revolving Credit Facility

OGDEN, Utah, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An energy company based in West Virginia has chosen TAB Bank for a $2.5 million revolving credit facility. The new facility is extended through a multi-year agreement and will provide for the company’s ongoing working capital needs.



The company offers patented on-site solutions for natural gas drilling companies.

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

Chris Mitchell is TAB Bank’s Vice President and Business Development Officer based in Atlanta. He has over 25 years of experience developing client relationships and structuring credit facilities in the asset-based lending and factoring arena. He can be reached at 404.432.7657 or at [email protected] .

Contact Information: