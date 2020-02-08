February 7, 2020 - 10:37 PM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026 Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market - Overview This comprehensive report analyzes and forecasts the energy-efficient lighting technology market at the global and regional levels. New York, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731068/?utm_source=GNW

The report provides analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026, wherein 2018–2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year.



An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to offer readers in-depth and accurate analysis.Based on product scale, the market has been broadly classified into new installation and replacement.



The market has also been segmented based on product type, center CCT, and application.The report emphasizes all major trends likely to be witnessed in the global energy-efficient lighting technology market from 2018 to 2026.



It also focuses on restraining factors, market drivers, and opportunities for the energy-efficient lighting technology market during the forecast period. The study provides a complete perspective about the energy-efficient lighting technology market , in terms of value (in US$ Mn) and volume (in million units), across various geographies including Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Europe.



The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which is focused to offer a widespread view of the global energy-efficient lighting technology market.Porter’s five forces analysis has also been provided to help understand the competition scenario in the global energy-efficient lighting technology market.



The study incorporates Market Attractiveness Analysis, where market segments i.e. product scale, product type, center CCT, application, and geography segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness. In order to offer a complete analysis of the overall competition scenario in the global energy-efficient lighting technology market, every geographic region mentioned in the report has been provided with attractiveness analysis.



The market overview chapter in the report explains market trends and dynamics including market restraining factors, drivers, and the current and future opportunities for the energy-efficient lighting technology market.Market outlook analysis has also been provided in the report.



Additionally, the report provides analysis of different business strategies being adopted by leading players in the energy-efficient lighting technology market. The market introduction chapter assists in getting an idea of different trends in the energy-efficient lighting technology market.



Global Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market: Scope of the Report

The study provides a decisive view of the global energy-efficient lighting technology market, by segmenting the market in terms of product scale into new installation and replacement.Based on product type, the market has been classified into incandescent lamp, LED, and gas discharge lamp.



The incandescent lamp segment has been sub-divided into halogen and others, whereas the gas discharge lamp segment has been sub-classified into arc lamp, CFL, LFL, and others.Based on center CCT, the energy-efficient lighting technology market has been classified into lower than 2200K, 2200K and 2500K, 2700K and 3000K, 3500K and 4000K, 4500K and 5000K, 5700K and 6500K, and more than 6500K.



Based on application, the market has been segregated into residential, commercial, and industrial. The report provides detailed region-wise breakdown of the global energy-efficient lighting technology market and categorizes it into various segments, thereby providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.



The report further highlights the competition scenario in the global energy-efficient lighting technology market, by ranking all major players according to their geographic presence and key recent developments.The insights into the energy-efficient lighting technology market is a result of TMR’s extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews.



These market estimates have been analyzed by considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors.



In terms of country, the North America market has been divided into Canada, the U.S., and Rest of North America. Furthermore, the Europe market has been categorized into the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe. The APAC energy-efficient lighting technology market includes China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa covers GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America includes Brazil and Rest of South America. This report provides all strategic information required to understand the energy-efficient lighting technology market. Also, the report provides insights into the market in geographical regions mentioned above.



Global Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary sources include annual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, and statistical databases.



Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews of the global energy-efficient lighting technology market across geographies.Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with market experts and participants in order to obtain latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis.



Primary interviews offer new information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competition landscape, and growth trends.These factors help validate and strengthen secondary research findings.



Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research, is again discussed and examined by TMR’s expert panel.



Global Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global energy-efficient lighting technology market.Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, business strategies, and recent developments.



Key players operating in the energy-efficient lighting technology market are Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Cree Inc., Eaton Corporation, General Electric Company, OSRAM Licht Group, Apple Inc., Nichia Corporation, Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation, LIGMAN Lighting Co, and Bridelux Inc.



The global energy-efficient Lighting technology market has been segmented as follows:



Global Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market, by Product Scale

New Installation

Replacement



Global Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market, by Product Type

Incandescent Lamp

Halogen Lamp

Others



LED

Gas Discharge Lamp

CFL

LFL

Arc Lamp

Others



Global Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market, by Center CCT

Lower than 2200K

2200K and 2500K

2700K and 3000K

3500K and 4000K

4500K and 5000K

5700K and 6500K

More than 6500K



Global Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



Global Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

