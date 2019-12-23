Energy Expert Network – Hathaway LLC

Hathaway LLC is an independent oil company headquartered in Bakersfield, California. The Company operates in 6 oil and gas fields all located in Kern County, California. The company’s reputation and track record of good oil field practices, environmental safety and workplace safety is excellent.

n 2006 Mr. Hathaway formed Payzone Directional Services, Inc., a directional drilling company with multi-state operations. Payzone, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, provides directional drilling services throughout the United States to various major oil natural gas companies.