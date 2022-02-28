5 hours ago
Energy Services Agreement celebrates first year of operation
6 hours ago
Energy giant Shell to end partnership with Russia’s Gazprom as Ukraine conflict intensifies
7 hours ago
Exxon faces new pressure over dealings with Russia’s Rosneft
8 hours ago
Norwegian energy firm Equinor to exit Russia amid invasion of Ukraine
9 hours ago
Oil soars on Russia nuclear alert, bank sanctions impact
10 hours ago
West still reluctant to target Russian energy on economy fears

Energy giant Shell to end partnership with Russia’s Gazprom as Ukraine conflict intensifies

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / International   by

CNBC

Shell said Monday it is ending an “equity partnership” with Gazprom, a Russian state-owned energy company, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues.

Energy giant Shell to end partnership with Russia’s Gazprom as Ukraine conflict intensifies- oil and gas 360

Source: CNBC

Shell said it’s selling a 27.5% stake in Sakhalin-II, an integrated oil and gas project located on the Sakhalin island in Russia, as well as a 50% interest in Salym Petroleum Development N.V., “a joint venture with Gazprom Neft that is developing the Salym fields in the Khanty Mansiysk Autonomous District of western Siberia.” The company also said it’s ending its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

“We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression which threatens European security,” Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

“Our immediate focus is the safety of our people in Ukraine and supporting our people in Russia,” van Beurden added. “In discussion with governments around the world, we will also work through the detailed business implications, including the importance of secure energy supplies to Europe and other markets, in compliance with relevant sanctions.”

Shell’s announcement comes a day after rival BP said it was offloading its 19.75% stake in Rosneft, another Russian-controlled oil company. Meanwhile, the U.S. — along with other countries — have ramped up sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

The company said that it had about $3 billion in “non-current assets” through its Gazprom ventures at the end of 2021, noting that exiting these investments will “impact the book value of Shell’s Russia assets and lead to impairments.”

Tags: , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.