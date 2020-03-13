Energy Harbor Corp Rescinds Deactivation Notice for Nuclear Generating Plant in Pennsylvania

AKRON, Ohio, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Harbor Corp. today notified PJM Interconnection (PJM), the regional transmission organization, of its decision to rescind the March 28, 2018, Deactivation Notices for its competitive nuclear generating station in Shippingport, Pennsylvania. Energy Harbor is rescinding the deactivation notices for the Beaver Valley Power Station which operates two units at the site with a total capacity of 1,872 MW and employs 1,000. Both units were scheduled for deactivation in 2021.

Energy Harbor President and Chief Executive Officer John Judge said, "The decision to rescind the deactivations for Beaver Valley was largely driven by the efforts of Governor Wolf's administration to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) which will begin to help level the playing field for our carbon-free nuclear generators. In addition, our retail growth strategy now offers carbon free energy that allows customers to meet their environmental, social and sustainability goals. We are excited about the RGGI process implementation in early 2022 but would need to revisit deactivation if RGGI does not come to fruition as expected."

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has been verbally notified of the rescission of the nuclear deactivations. As required, written notification will be made to the agency within 30 days. In addition, notifications were made to the Institute of Nuclear Power Operations (INPO) and Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI), organizations that support the U.S. nuclear industry.

Energy Harbor is a financially secure independent power producer and fully integrated retail energy provider focused on safe and best-in-class operations and financial performance. With its fleet of reliable generating resources, including substantial carbon-free generation, Energy Harbor is well positioned for long-term value creation and competitiveness in a low-carbon future and is focused on enabling a growing customer and stakeholder base to meet their environmental, social and sustainability goals.

For more information on Energy Harbor visit www.energyharbor.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-harbor-corp-rescinds-deactivation-notice-for-nuclear-generating-plant-in-pennsylvania-301023197.html

SOURCE Energy Harbor