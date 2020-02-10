Energy Recovery Promotes Two to Senior Vice President

Rodney Clemente and Emily Smith named to senior leadership roles

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) is pleased to announce the promotion of Rodney Clemente, the Company's Vice President of Water, to Senior Vice President of Water, and Emily Smith, the Company's Vice President of Corporate Development, to Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Operations, each effective December 22, 2019.

As the new Senior Vice President of Water, Mr. Clemente will continue to lead the Company's water business unit with responsibility for water sales, strategy and business development activities and will also oversee development and engineering for existing and new water solutions. A 20-year veteran of Energy Recovery, Mr. Clemente has deep experience in the water business and an intimate knowledge of global desalination markets, both of which have been integral to the Company's global market leadership. Mr. Clemente earned an Executive MBA at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business and a BS in Industrial Engineering from California State University, East Bay.

As the new Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Operations, Ms. Smith will continue to lead the Company's corporate development and marketing efforts, with a focus on long-term strategic growth initiatives in industries beyond water and oil & gas. Ms. Smith will also lead the Company's operations, including manufacturing, procurement, quality and safety. During her tenure as Vice President of Corporate Development, Ms. Smith led the formation of the Company's long-term strategic plan and product development road map and played a critical role in the successful scale-up of Energy Recovery's cutting-edge R&D and manufacturing operations. Ms. Smith earned an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business and a BS in Communications from Northwestern University.

"We continue to build our leadership team not just with a focus on success today, but with an eye on the future and the many opportunities before us. Rodney and Emily have been driving forces within Energy Recovery, and they have long records of success. Most importantly, we believe in their passion, their expertise, and their vision for the future of the Company," said Robert Mao, Energy Recovery Chairman and Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. "These changes are laying the foundation for what's next for Energy Recovery, preparing us for future growth, and advancing our positioning as a leader in industrial fluid flow technology."

About Energy Recovery

For more than 20 years, Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has created technologies that solve complex challenges in industrial fluid-flow markets. We design and manufacture solutions that reduce waste, improve operational efficiencies, and lower the production costs of clean water and oil and gas. What began as a game-changing invention for water desalination has grown into a global business delivering solutions that enable more affordable access to these critical resources. Both our headquarters in San Leandro, California, and our Commercial Development Center in Katy, Texas house on-site research, development and manufacturing facilities. In addition, our worldwide sales and technical service organization provides on-site support for our line of water solutions. For more information, please visit www.energyrecovery.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and on management's beliefs, assumptions, estimates, or projections and are not guarantees of future events or results. Because such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, our actual results may differ materially from the predictions in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of today, and we assume no obligation to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

