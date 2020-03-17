Energy Recovery to Host First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on April 30, 2020

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced it will release its financial results for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020 on Thursday, April 30, 2020 after market close.

The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the first quarter financial results on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM PDT / 5:00 PM EDT. Robert Mao, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joshua Ballard, Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call and take analyst questions after prepared remarks.

EARNINGS RELEASE

Thursday, April 30, 2020 (after market close)

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL

Thursday, April 30, 2020, 2:00 PM PDT / 5:00 PM EDT

Listen-only, US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 709-8150

Listen-only, Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 689-8354

Access code: 13700231

CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY

Expiration: Saturday, May 30, 2020

US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 660-6853

Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 612-7415

Access code: 13700231

Investors may also access the live call or the replay over the internet at ir.energyrecovery.com. The replay will be available approximately three hours after the live call concludes.

About Energy Recovery

For more than 20 years, Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) has created technologies that solve complex challenges in industrial fluid-flow markets. We design and manufacture solutions that reduce waste, improve operational efficiencies, and lower the production costs of clean water and oil and gas. What began as a game-changing invention for water desalination has grown into a global business delivering solutions that enable more affordable access to these critical resources. Both our headquarters in San Leandro, California, and our Commercial Development Center in Katy, Texas house on-site research, development and manufacturing facilities. In addition, our worldwide sales and technical service organization provides on-site support for our line of water solutions. For more information, please visit www.energyrecovery.com.

Contact

Investor Relations

[email protected]

+1 (281) 962-8105



