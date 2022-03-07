Join us for a special edition of our Energy Tracker Webinar to hear from leaders in the energy industry, AEGIS Hedging, EnerCom and Haynes Boone, for an insider’s perspective on the state of the industry.
This session will cover:
- Evidence of an ESG evolution and capital market implications for operators in a $100/barrel world
- How much is the price of oil responding to physical disruption vs fear of disruption?
- The link between Europe and U.S. gas prices and any spillover effects
- Planning for lower prices as prices rise
- Oil and gas companies’ ability to access capital in a $100/barrel world
- How should we think about prices in the second half of 2022 and in 2023 considering current events, and how backwardated (discounted) are the oil forward curves?