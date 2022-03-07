Tuesday, March 8

7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. PT

8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. MT

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. CT

Join us for a special edition of our Energy Tracker Webinar to hear from leaders in the energy industry, AEGIS Hedging, EnerCom and Haynes Boone, for an insider's perspective on the state of the industry. This session will cover: Evidence of an ESG evolution and capital market implications for operators in a $100/barrel world

How much is the price of oil responding to physical disruption vs fear of disruption?

The link between Europe and U.S. gas prices and any spillover effects

Planning for lower prices as prices rise

Oil and gas companies’ ability to access capital in a $100/barrel world

How should we think about prices in the second half of 2022 and in 2023 considering current events, and how backwardated (discounted) are the oil forward curves? CLE Credit

An application for accreditation of this program is currently pending for California, New York, and Texas. For more information, please contact:

Camilo Godoy at 713-547-2614 or [email protected]