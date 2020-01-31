Energy Transfer Announces Binding Open Season for Ethane Transportation

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) today announced that its subsidiary, Sunoco Pipeline L.P. (“Sunoco Pipeline”), launched a binding open season to solicit shipper volume commitments for ethane transportation service on its Mariner West pipeline from origin points at Houston, Darlington, Bulger North, and Bulger South, each in Pennsylvania, to Marysville, Michigan and the International Border near Sarnia, Ontario, Canada for onward transportation.

Open Season Process

The open season commenced at 12:00 p.m. (Central Time) on January 31, 2020.

Potential shippers that desire to receive copies of the open season documents are required to execute a confidentiality agreement and may direct their requests for a confidentiality agreement to the following e-mail address:

[email protected]

An Open Season Announcement providing additional information can be found at www.energytransfer.com/marinerwestos.

About the Mariner West Pipeline System

The Mariner West pipeline commenced operations in the fourth quarter of 2013 for northbound ethane transportation from the Marcellus shale processing and fractionation areas near Houston, Pennsylvania to Marysville, Michigan and the International border near Sarnia, Ontario, with capacity to transport approximately 50,000 bbl/day. Mariner West is operated by Sunoco Pipeline, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Transfer Operating, L.P.

About the Partnerships

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a strategic footprint in all of the major domestic production basins. ET is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets. ET, through its ownership of Energy Transfer Operating, L.P., formerly known as Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), and the general partner interests and 46.1 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC). For more information, visit the Energy Transfer website at energytransfer.com.

Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States. Strategically positioned in all of the major U.S. production basins, its core operations include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), and the general partner interest and 46.1 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC). Energy Transfer Operating, L.P.’s general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET). For more information, visit the Energy Transfer website at energytransfer.com.

