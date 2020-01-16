Energy Web Atlas Launches EWA Techlink Feature to Enhance Energy Data Offering

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Energy Information, a leading provider of market intelligence and technical information for the international energy industry, today announced the availability of EWA TechLink, a new spatial research tool pairing comprehensive technical content with detailed project data.

The Energy Web Atlas is the most comprehensive global solution covering the midstream and downstream markets with datasets covering pipelines, refineries, petrochemical facilities, gas processing infrastructure and LNG facilities.

EWA TechLink is the first spatial research tool to link live project updates with published research papers, technical articles, PDF's, images, and additional Gulf Energy Information content by World Oil, Hydrocarbon Processing, Gas Processing & LNG, Petroleum Economist, Pipeline & Gas Journal.

"Any organization looking to gain a strategic advantage for business development, capital allocation or resource planning can utilize EWA TechLink to advance their organization in a highly competitive environment," said Paul Rodden, Director of Product Development, Gulf Energy Information.

The Energy Web Atlas and EWA Techlink provide a holistic view of Operating, Licensing, Construction, Engineering and Financial Services companies. By fusing together project specific real-time data and contacts along with the ability to search for key project news and analysis, customers can streamline global research and macro-trend analysis.

Giving subscribers access to a wide range of information such as project start-up, status, capacity, investment, scope and process technology. In addition, customers will now have access to search for archived news and analysis concerning specific projects.

For more information about EWA TechLink, current and new customers can contact a Sales Representative today. Visit EnergyWebAtlas.com to learn more about EWA and EWA TechLink.

ABOUT GULF ENERGY INFORMATION

For more than 100 years, Gulf Energy Information has been the leading provider of business and technical knowledge for the global oil and gas industry. Since its formation in 1916, the company has evolved from a single publication—The Oil Weekly, which was dedicated to upstream activity in the Gulf Coast area of the United States—to a diversified media and market intelligence company. Gulf produces the oil and gas industry's leading publications: World Oil, Hydrocarbon Processing, Gas Processing & LNG, Petroleum Economist, Pipeline & Gas Journal. In addition, Gulf also produces datasets (Construction Boxscore and Energy Web Atlas) containing in depth project and facility data.

