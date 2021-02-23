12 mins ago
EnergyNet.com – Celebrating 22 Years in Business

EnergyNet

February 11, 2021: For Immediate Release

Amarillo, Texas, February 11, 2021/PRNewswire/ – (www.energynet.com) –

EnergyNet.com, the premier technology-enabled marketplace platform specializing in oil and gas property asset sales announces that the company celebrated 22 years since its founding.

Founded in Amarillo, Texas in early February 1999, EnergyNet brought a new approach to a long-established business of oil and gas acquisitions and divestitures. We are leading the A&D field with our technology-enabled platform. The 22+ year history of consistent execution on the EnergyNet platform is a catalyst for the people of EnergyNet to adapt, reinvent, and repurpose our capabilities to many markets and commodities.

Chris Atherton, President and CEO of EnergyNet.com, said, “We are proud of our history and accomplishments and EnergyNet will continue to focus on strategic business development, driving company growth and expanding on our client-focused agenda in the future. EnergyNet has a history to be proud of and definitely a future to look forward to.”

About EnergyNet –

EnergyNet is an upstream oil and gas tech-enabled acquisition and divestment platform with the largest active network of buyers and sellers in the industry. Our proprietary tech-enabled engine consistently provides superior outcomes. EnergyNet employs 45+ full-time upstream A&D professionals (including engineers and geologists) located in Houston, Amarillo, Dallas, Midland, Denver, and Oklahoma City. EnergyNet facilitates private sales, sealed bid sale processes, transparent bid auctions, and government agency lease sales for oil and gas assets.

EnergyNet has successfully closed $5B in oil and gas assets for our clients over the past 48 months. We have successfully closed over 135 deals individually valued between $10MM and $175MM for our clients. We’ve been in business for 22 years and our structured, fair, competitive sale processes consistently work.

EnergyNet offers an easy-to-use oil, gas, and other commodities auction and sealed bid transaction service that facilitates the sale of producing working interests (operated and non-operated), overrides, royalties, mineral interests, leasehold, and other contracts. EnergyNet is a continuous online marketplace with due diligence and bidding available 24/7/365, where auctions and sealed bid packages close weekly. Properties EnergyNet sells typically range in value from $1,000 to $250MM+. EnergyNet’s tech-enabled platform allows clients the flexibility and convenience of conducting their acquisition and divestment activities online.

Contact:

EnergyNet

Sarena Poor, 1-877-351-4488

[email protected]

www.energynet.com

