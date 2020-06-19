CH4 Energy Six, LLC (“CH4”) has retained EnergyNet.com to market for sale its deep fee non-producing leasehold rights and optional operated working interest in 26 shallow oil and gas properties located in Reeves County, Texas

Investment Highlights
Net Fee Non-Producing Leasehold:
- 1,317.347812 Net Fee Non-Producing Leasehold Acres – Deep Rights Only
- 3 Offset Rigs
- 251 Offset Permits
- 108 Active | 11 Drilled | 64 Drilling/DUC | 5 Completed | 63 Permitted
- 497 Active Offset Producers
- Select Area Operators:
- Chevron U.S.A Inc.
- Diamondback E&P LLC
- Occidental Permian Ltd.
- OXY USA Inc.
- Parsley Energy Operations, LLC
- XTO Energy Inc.
Optional Operated Working Interest:
- Operated Working Interest in 26 Wells – Shallow Rights
- 100% WI / 83.02083% to 77.50% NRI
- 15 Active | 3 Active Injectors | 7 Inactive | 1 TA
- 6-Month 8/8ths Production: 52 BOPD and 41 MCFPD
- 12-Month Average Net Income: $15,841/Month
- Operator Bond Required
Please see the attached Executive Summary for additional details regarding the opportunity and access the online data room: CH4 Reeves
Bid Date is July 8th, 2020
For additional information and to learn more about this opportunity, please contact:
Ryan P. Dobbs
Vice President – Western U. S.
303-500-3063 (office)
Denna K. Arias
Vice President, Corporate Development
EnergyNet.com
O 832-403-3125