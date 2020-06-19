2 mins ago
CH4 Energy Six, LLC ("CH4") has retained EnergyNet.com to market for sale its deep fee non-producing leasehold rights and optional operated working interest in 26 shallow oil and gas properties located in Reeves County, Texas

Investment Highlights

 Net Fee Non-Producing Leasehold:

  • 1,317.347812 Net Fee Non-Producing Leasehold Acres – Deep Rights Only
  • 3 Offset Rigs
  • 251 Offset Permits
    • 108 Active | 11 Drilled | 64 Drilling/DUC | 5 Completed | 63 Permitted
  • 497 Active Offset Producers
  • Select Area Operators:
    • Chevron U.S.A Inc.
    • Diamondback E&P LLC
    • Occidental Permian Ltd.
    • OXY USA Inc.
    • Parsley Energy Operations, LLC
    • XTO Energy Inc.

Optional Operated Working Interest:

  • Operated Working Interest in 26 Wells – Shallow Rights
    • 100% WI / 83.02083% to 77.50% NRI
    • 15 Active | 3 Active Injectors | 7 Inactive | 1 TA
  • 6-Month 8/8ths Production: 52 BOPD and 41 MCFPD
  • 12-Month Average Net Income: $15,841/Month
  • Operator Bond Required

Please see the attached Executive Summary for additional details regarding the opportunity and access the online data room: CH4 Reeves

Bid Date is July 8th, 2020

For additional information and to learn more about this opportunity, please contact:

Ryan P. Dobbs

Vice President – Western U. S.

303-500-3063 (office)

[email protected]

 

Denna K. Arias

Vice President, Corporate Development

EnergyNet.com

O 832-403-3125

[email protected]

