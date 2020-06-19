CH4 Energy Six, LLC (“CH4”) has retained EnergyNet.com to market for sale its deep fee non-producing leasehold rights and optional operated working interest in 26 shallow oil and gas properties located in Reeves County, Texas

Investment Highlights

Net Fee Non-Producing Leasehold:

1,317.347812 Net Fee Non-Producing Leasehold Acres – Deep Rights Only

3 Offset Rigs

251 Offset Permits 108 Active | 11 Drilled | 64 Drilling/DUC | 5 Completed | 63 Permitted

497 Active Offset Producers

Select Area Operators: Chevron U.S.A Inc. Diamondback E&P LLC Occidental Permian Ltd. OXY USA Inc. Parsley Energy Operations, LLC XTO Energy Inc.



Optional Operated Working Interest:

Operated Working Interest in 26 Wells – Shallow Rights 100% WI / 83.02083% to 77.50% NRI 15 Active | 3 Active Injectors | 7 Inactive | 1 TA

6-Month 8/8ths Production: 52 BOPD and 41 MCFPD

12-Month Average Net Income: $15,841/Month

Operator Bond Required

Please see the attached Executive Summary for additional details regarding the opportunity and access the online data room: CH4 Reeves

Bid Date is July 8th, 2020

For additional information and to learn more about this opportunity, please contact:

Ryan P. Dobbs

Vice President – Western U. S.

303-500-3063 (office)

[email protected]

Denna K. Arias

Vice President, Corporate Development

EnergyNet.com

O 832-403-3125

[email protected]