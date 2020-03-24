10 mins ago
Suncor Energy provides a corporate update including revised 2020 capital program, operating costs and production outlook
Laredo Petroleum Announces 2020 Capital Budget Reduction of 36% and Provides Operational and Hedging Updates
Sempra Energy Foundation To Donate Up To $500,000 To Support Texas Nonprofits Impacted By COVID-19
China’s crude oil imports surpassed 10 million barrels per day in 2019
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Week Ahead – 3/23/2020

EnergyNet has been retained by Grizzly Energy, LLC to offer for sale their 20 Well Package (Operations, RI and ORRI) plus 1,130.1739 Net Leasehold Acres located in Love and Marshall Counties, Oklahoma.

Opportunity Highlights:

  • 75.15625% to 56.59722% WI / 61.3403% to 43.25531% NRI in 20 Wells:
    • 16 Producing Wells | 1 Non-Producing Well | 3 Shut-In Wells
    • An Additional ORRI in 6 Wells
    • An Additional 0.21876% RI in the Bruce #1 Well
  • 12-Month Average Net Income: $16,707/Month
  • 6-Month Average 8/8ths Production: 636 MCFPD and 8 BOPD
  • 1,130.1739 Net Leasehold Acres

Operator Bond Required

Further Subject to Oklahoma State Sales Tax

This is an auction property. Auction ends April 8, 2020 at 1:50 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Heidi Epstein, Manager of Business Development, at [email protected]

Legal Notice