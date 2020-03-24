Grizzly Energy

Grizzly Energy, LLC

Love and Marshall Counties, Oklahoma

EnergyNet has been retained by Grizzly Energy, LLC to offer for sale their 20 Well Package (Operations, RI and ORRI) plus 1,130.1739 Net Leasehold Acres located in Love and Marshall Counties, Oklahoma.

Opportunity Highlights :

75.15625% to 56.59722% WI / 61.3403% to 43.25531% NRI in 20 Wells: 16 Producing Wells | 1 Non-Producing Well | 3 Shut-In Wells An Additional ORRI in 6 Wells An Additional 0.21876% RI in the Bruce #1 Well

12-Month Average Net Income: $16,707/Month

6-Month Average 8/8ths Production: 636 MCFPD and 8 BOPD

1,130.1739 Net Leasehold Acres

Operator Bond Required

Further Subject to Oklahoma State Sales Tax

This is an auction property. Auction ends April 8, 2020 at 1:50 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Heidi Epstein, Manager of Business Development, at [email protected]