Grizzly Energy
Grizzly Energy, LLC
Love and Marshall Counties, Oklahoma
EnergyNet has been retained by Grizzly Energy, LLC to offer for sale their 20 Well Package (Operations, RI and ORRI) plus 1,130.1739 Net Leasehold Acres located in Love and Marshall Counties, Oklahoma.
Opportunity Highlights:
- 75.15625% to 56.59722% WI / 61.3403% to 43.25531% NRI in 20 Wells:
- 16 Producing Wells | 1 Non-Producing Well | 3 Shut-In Wells
- An Additional ORRI in 6 Wells
- An Additional 0.21876% RI in the Bruce #1 Well
- 12-Month Average Net Income: $16,707/Month
- 6-Month Average 8/8ths Production: 636 MCFPD and 8 BOPD
- 1,130.1739 Net Leasehold Acres
Operator Bond Required
Further Subject to Oklahoma State Sales Tax
This is an auction property. Auction ends April 8, 2020 at 1:50 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Heidi Epstein, Manager of Business Development, at [email protected]