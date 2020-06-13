31 seconds ago
EnergyNet has been retained by Kolding Oil & Gas, LLC to offer for sale their 21 Well Package
19 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 6-12-2020
20 hours ago
Unprecedented: AEGIS Named Top Hedge Advisor Globally for Fourth Consecutive Year
2 days ago
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Announces Additional Shelby Trough Operational Update
2 days ago
EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference registration is open
2 days ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 6-11-2020

EnergyNet has been retained by Kolding Oil & Gas, LLC to offer for sale their 21 Well Package

in Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D) / Oil and Gas A&D Listings / Press Releases   by

Kolding Oil & Gas, LLC

Carter, Garvin and Grady Counties, Oklahoma

EnergyNet has been retained by Kolding Oil & Gas, LLC to offer for sale their 21 Well Package (Non-Operated WI) located in Carter, Garvin and Grady Counties, Oklahoma.

Opportunity Highlights:

  • 1.443773% to 0.024575% WI / 1.129702% to 0.01966% NRI in 21 Producing Hz Wells
  • 6-Month Average 8/8ths Production: 54,079 MCFPD and 5,101 BOPD
  • 6-Month Average Net Income: $47,771/Month
  • Operator: Continental Resources Inc.

    Further Subject to Oklahoma State Sales Tax

    Mortgage to be Released at Closing

69206_Map -oilandgas360

 

 

 

 

This is an auction property. Auction ends July 1, 2020 at 1:50 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Emily McGinley, Director of Business Development, at [email protected]

 

Tags: ,
Legal Notice