Kolding Oil & Gas, LLC

Carter, Garvin and Grady Counties, Oklahoma

EnergyNet has been retained by Kolding Oil & Gas, LLC to offer for sale their 21 Well Package (Non-Operated WI) located in Carter, Garvin and Grady Counties, Oklahoma.

Opportunity Highlights :

1.443773% to 0.024575% WI / 1.129702% to 0.01966% NRI in 21 Producing Hz Wells

6-Month Average 8/8ths Production: 54,079 MCFPD and 5,101 BOPD

6-Month Average Net Income: $47,771/Month

Operator: Continental Resources Inc. Further Subject to Oklahoma State Sales Tax Mortgage to be Released at Closing

This is an auction property. Auction ends July 1, 2020 at 1:50 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Emily McGinley, Director of Business Development, at [email protected]