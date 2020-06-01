Various Counties, Oklahoma
EnergyNet has been retained by Mainline Midstream LLC to offer for sale their ~1,100 Miles of Pipeline Interest located in Various Counties, Oklahoma.
Opportunity Highlights:
- Approximately 1,100 Miles of Inactive Gathering Pipeline Ranging From 2″ to 8″ in Diameter
- The Assets Comprise a Combination of Crude Oil Gathering Systems and NGL Pipelines in Central And Northern Oklahoma
- The Majority of the Pipelines Were Constructed Between the Late 1960’s and the Late 1980’s and Were Taken Out of Service in the Late 1990’s
- Upside Opportunities:
- Utilize Multi-Line Rights in Existing Easements in Order to Offer Multiple Services
- Hydrotest Pipelines and Reinstate into Service in Active Areas Leading to the Ability to Reduce CAPEX on Small Gathering Projects
- Opportunity to Deploy Assets to Provide Plant Operators Redundancy for NGL Offtake
- Potential To Repurpose Some of the Systems to Low-Pressure Gas Gathering
- Click here to view Seller Presentation
This is an auction property. Auction ends June 17, 2020 at 1:30 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Heidi Epstein, Manager of Business Development, at [email protected]