Various Counties, Oklahoma

EnergyNet has been retained by Mainline Midstream LLC to offer for sale their ~1,100 Miles of Pipeline Interest located in Various Counties, Oklahoma.

Opportunity Highlights :

Approximately 1,100 Miles of Inactive Gathering Pipeline Ranging From 2″ to 8″ in Diameter

The Assets Comprise a Combination of Crude Oil Gathering Systems and NGL Pipelines in Central And Northern Oklahoma

The Majority of the Pipelines Were Constructed Between the Late 1960’s and the Late 1980’s and Were Taken Out of Service in the Late 1990’s

Upside Opportunities: Utilize Multi-Line Rights in Existing Easements in Order to Offer Multiple Services Hydrotest Pipelines and Reinstate into Service in Active Areas Leading to the Ability to Reduce CAPEX on Small Gathering Projects Opportunity to Deploy Assets to Provide Plant Operators Redundancy for NGL Offtake Potential To Repurpose Some of the Systems to Low-Pressure Gas Gathering

Click here to view Seller Presentation

This is an auction property. Auction ends June 17, 2020 at 1:30 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Heidi Epstein, Manager of Business Development, at [email protected]