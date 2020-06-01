1 min ago
Various Counties, Oklahoma

EnergyNet has been retained by Mainline Midstream LLC to offer for sale their ~1,100 Miles of Pipeline Interest located in Various Counties, Oklahoma.

Opportunity Highlights:

  • Approximately 1,100 Miles of Inactive Gathering Pipeline Ranging From 2″ to 8″ in Diameter
  • The Assets Comprise a Combination of Crude Oil Gathering Systems and NGL Pipelines in Central And Northern Oklahoma
  • The Majority of the Pipelines Were Constructed Between the Late 1960’s and the Late 1980’s and Were Taken Out of Service in the Late 1990’s
  • Upside Opportunities:
    • Utilize Multi-Line Rights in Existing Easements in Order to Offer Multiple Services
    • Hydrotest Pipelines and Reinstate into Service in Active Areas Leading to the Ability to Reduce CAPEX on Small Gathering Projects
    • Opportunity to Deploy Assets to Provide Plant Operators Redundancy for NGL Offtake
    • Potential To Repurpose Some of the Systems to Low-Pressure Gas Gathering
  • Click here to view Seller Presentation

EnergyNet has been retained by Mainline Midstream LLC to offer for sale - 1000 miles of pipeline -oilandgas360

 

 

This is an auction property. Auction ends June 17, 2020 at 1:30 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Heidi Epstein, Manager of Business Development, at [email protected]

