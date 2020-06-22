EnergyNet has been retained by Michael E. Shelton to assist with the sale of a Salt Dome Storage Site located in Wharton County, Texas

This is a Sealed Bid offering with Bids Due 07/15/2020 at 4:00 PM CDT. Effective date of sale 07/01/2020.

Opportunity Highlights:

Executive Teaser attached

2 Contiguous Tracts in the Northwest Quadrant of the Boling Salt Dome: First Tract is 100.09 Acres with 100% Ownership in Surface and Minerals Second Tract is 109.032 Acres with 100% Ownership in Surface and Portion of Interest in Minerals

Largest Onshore Salt Dome in the Continental United States

Both 3D And 2D Seismic Prove that there are No Overhangs or Anomalies that Would Prevent its Use For Storage

Top Of Caprock is at 383′ on Average and Top Of Salt at a Depth of 975′, Extending to a Depth of at least 30,000′

Nearby Gas Storage Facility Operating for over 30 Years Proves the Strength and Stability of the Dome

Please see the attached Executive Summary for additional details regarding the opportunity and access the online data room: https://www.energynet.com/property_information.pl?lot=69251

This is a Sealed Bid offering with Bids Due 07/15/2020 at 4:00 PM CDT. Effective date of sale 07/01/2020.

For additional information and to learn more about this opportunity, please contact:

Denna K. Arias

Vice President, Corporate Development

EnergyNet.com

O 832-403-3125

[email protected]