Eni gas e luce Selects Medallia to Power Its Customer First CX Program

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that Eni gas e luce, market leader in Italy with 8 million customers, has selected Medallia to power the company’s ‘Customer First’ experience program.

In a continuous effort to deliver outstanding customer experience, Eni gas e luce has launched a transformation program putting the customer at the center of its business and is leveraging Medallia as the technology platform of choice. The program allows real-time detection, analysis and action to avoid friction points at all levels and optimize the customer engagement experience.

“We want to hear our customers voice in real time to optimize service delivery and business operations,” said Pasquale Cuzzola, head of customer operations for Eni gas e luce. “With Medallia, our team of multi-disciplinary professionals across departments is able to understand the cross-functional customer journey and optimize their experiences at every touchpoint.”

Powered by Medallia, the program, launched by Pasquale Cuzzola and governed by Massimiliano Montana Lampo, head of customer experience and process improvement, also has the challenging objective of supporting cultural transformation by pushing every employee of the company, from agents to the top management, to listen and understand the customer's voice and act personally, through the “close the loop“ methodology, to engage customer and improve the experience delivered.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

© 2020 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About ENI Gas e Luce

Eni gas e luce is the new company, established on 1 July 2017 and 100% controlled by Eni SpA, created to develop the distribution of gas, electricity and energy solutions in the retail and business market. The company operates in 4 countries in Europe, with 1,600 employees. In Italy, with 8 million customers, Eni gas and light is the market leader for the sale of natural gas and electricity to families, condominiums and businesses. Eni gas e luce offers its customers today as a partner able to support them in choosing the solutions of innovative products and services that best suit their needs, with the aim of allowing people and businesses to better use energy, to use less. The company is present in Italy with the Eni Energy Store franchise network consisting of over 150 stores that offer specialized and tailored advice for every energy need.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005204/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020