Eni set to open roubles account for Russia gas unless told otherwise by EU

Italian energy giant Eni SpA is preparing to open ruble accounts at Gazprombank JSC, the latest sign that Europe’s united front against Moscow is splintering.

Eni’s move, which would potentially allow it to comply with Vladimir Putin’s demand that gas must now be bought in local currency, is a precautionary measure, according to people familiar with the matter.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned companies on Wednesday not to bend to Russia’s demands, saying that doing so would breach sanctions. But companies are seeking workarounds, and the bloc’s own guidance issued last week appears to be encouraging them to do so.

Eni is making preparations as the company continues to seek clarity from Italian and European authorities on what it’s allowed to do, the people said. Germany’s Uniper SE, a massive buyer of Russian gas, has also said it believes it can keep buying gas without breaching sanctions.

Hours after Gazprom PJSC cut off flows to Poland and Bulgaria for failure to accede to the new terms, Bloomberg reported that four European buyers have already paid in rubles and 10 have opened the accounts at Gazprombank needed to meet the new rules. Von der Leyen was clear in her response.

“Companies with such contracts should not accede to the Russian demands,” von der Leyen said. “This would be a breach of the sanctions so a high risk for the companies.”

But as payment deadlines fall due, companies and governments need to decide whether to accept Russian demands — strengthening Moscow in its war in Ukraine — or risk the prospect of rationing gas at home.

Behind closed doors on Wednesday, several EU nations were pushing for clearer guidance from the bloc, saying the current advice is too ambiguous, according to people familiar with the discussions. A number of countries want the commission to clarify that buyers don’t have any workarounds to acquiesce to the Kremlin’s demands. Poland said the selective interpretation of the Russian decree was a tool for Russia to break EU solidarity.