EnLink Midstream Partners Announces 2019 Schedule K-1 Availability

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (the Partnership) today announced that its 2019 tax package, which includes the Schedule K-1 (Form 1065) for common unitholders and Series C Preferred Unitholders, will be available online beginning February 24, 2020. The 2019 tax package may be accessed at www.taxpackagesupport.com/EnLink. The Partnership will commence mailing tax packages during the week of February 24.

For additional information or assistance, unitholders may call the toll-free EnLink Midstream Tax Support Lines, 1-888-334-7445 for common unitholders and 1-833-693-1185 for Series C Preferred unitholders, weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central time.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL capabilities. Our purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink's strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drive competitive returns and value for our employees, customers, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC). Visit www.EnLink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

Investor Relations: Kate Walsh, Vice President of Investor Relations & Tax, 214-721-9696, [email protected]

Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Strategic Relations & Public Affairs, 214-721-9271, [email protected]

