Ensign Energy Services Inc. Announces Change of Location for Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, April 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Ensign Energy Services Inc. ("Ensign" or "the Company", TSX: ESI) announced today that it will hold its upcoming annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") at the offices of the Company, at 400 – 5th Ave. S.W., Suite 1000, Calgary, Alberta. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the original meeting location is no longer available. The date and time of the Meeting remain unchanged. Ensign does not intend to prepare or mail an amended management information circular as a result of the change in Meeting location.

In-person attendance at the Meeting will be restricted to essential personnel and registered shareholders and proxyholders entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting. A conference call line and webcast will be provided for shareholders to follow along with the Meeting. Shareholders will not be able to vote through the conference call or webcast. There will be a question and answer session following the termination of the formal business of the Meeting during which Shareholders attending the conference call can ask questions.

The details of the Meeting are as follows:

Date : Friday May 8, 2020



Time : 3:00 p.m. (Calgary time)



Location : 400 – 5th Ave. S.W., Suite 1000 Calgary, Alberta



Conference Call : Dial-in instructions for the conference call are as follows:





• North America Toll-Free: 1-888-231-8191

• Local (Toronto)/Int'l: 647-427-7450

• Conference ID: 9399373



Webcast : The Meeting will also be able to be heard live over the internet, and a recording of the conference call

and presentation materials will be available for listening and viewing after the Meeting, through our

website:





https://www.ensignenergy.com/presentations

As a result of public health measures implemented to combat the spread of COVID-19, including restrictions on mass gatherings implemented by the Government of Alberta, registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders are strongly encouraged not to attend the Meeting in person. Ensign encourages all shareholders to vote their common shares prior to the Meeting by following the instructions set out in the proxy materials for the Meeting, copies of which are available on Ensign's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on Ensign's website at:

https://www.ensignenergy.com/investor-relations

Shareholders are reminded that completed proxy forms must be received no later than 3:00 p.m. (Calgary time) on May 6, 2020.

Registered shareholders or duly appointed proxyholders still wishing to attend the Meeting in person will be required to sign a confirmation letter at the Meeting that they have not travelled outside of Canada for a period of two weeks preceding the Meeting date, have no symptoms of illness, and have not been in close contact with an individual with symptoms of illness. No guests will be permitted to attend the Meeting in person and the number of individuals in attendance at the Meeting may be limited to ensure compliance with any government-mandated restrictions on gatherings applicable to the Meeting. Additional attendance restrictions may be added based on the changing nature of the public health advisories related to COVID-19 or otherwise as Ensign may deem necessary in order to mitigate health and safety risks to our community, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders. In the event of any additional changes to the Meeting or restrictions on attendance, Ensign will update its stakeholders by way of news release, which will also be available under Ensign's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Ensign is a global leader in oilfield services, headquartered out of Calgary, Alberta, operating in Canada, the United States and internationally. We are one of the world's top land-based drilling and well servicing contractors serving crude oil, natural gas and geothermal operators. Our premium services include contract drilling, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, rental equipment and well servicing. Please visit our website at www.ensignenergy.com.

Ensign's Common Shares are publicly traded though the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ESI.

