Ensign Energy Services Inc. – First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

April 27, 2020 - 6:00 AM EDT
 April 27, 2020 - 6:00 AM EDT
Ensign Energy Services Inc. - First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Canada NewsWire

CALGARY, April 27, 2020

CALGARY, April 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Ensign Energy Services Inc. ("Ensign" or "the Company") is scheduled to release its first quarter 2020 results before the markets open Monday, May 11, 2020.  A conference call and webcast has been scheduled for 10:00AM MST (12:00PM EST) on Monday, May 11, 2020.

The conference participant call in numbers are as follows:

US/Canada Dial-in #: (888) 231-8191 or  
Local/Int'l Dial-In #: (647) 427-7450
Conference ID #: 9893362

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed via Ensign's website at ensignenergy.com/presentations. A digital recording of the call will be available shortly after the call ends until May 18, 2020 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (local calls 416-849-0833) and entering reservation number 9893362.

Ensign is a global leader in oilfield services, headquartered out of Calgary, Alberta, operating in Canada, the United States and internationally. We are one of the world's top land-based drilling and well servicing contractors serving crude oil, natural gas and geothermal operators. Our premium services include contract drilling, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, rental equipment, well servicing and production services. Please visit our website at ensignenergy.com.

Ensign's Common Shares are publicly traded though the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ESI.

Ensign Energy Services Inc., 400 - 5th Avenue S.W., Suite 1000, Calgary, Alberta T2P 0L6 Canada; Mr. Michael Gray, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone: 403.262.1361; Ms. Nicole Romanow, Investor Relations, Telephone: 403.267.6234


Source: Canada Newswire (April 27, 2020 - 6:00 AM EDT)

