Entergy Texas Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

Press Releases
 March 16, 2020 - 5:00 PM EDT
Entergy Texas Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Entergy Texas, Inc. (NYSE: ETI-PR) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share of its preferred stock. The payment date is April 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 30, 2020.

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 458,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,600 employees.

entergytexas.com
Twitter: @EntergyTX
Facebook: Facebook.com/EntergyTX

