Enterprise Offshore Drilling laying off dozens of offshore oil workers

Houston oilfield service company Enterprise Offshore Drilling is laying off more than five dozen oil-rig workers in the Gulf of Mexico amid a downturn in business for one of the company’s clients.

In a letter filed with the Texas Workforce Commission, Enterprise reported that the company is laying off 61 people working aboard Enven Energy’s DD 202 offshore drilling rig about 100 miles off shore. Enven is shutting down the rig Jan. 31 because of a downturn in business, Vice President of Human Resources Amy Warner wrote.

The layoffs began in November and are expected to be completed by the end of February.

Launched in January 2017 and headquartered in Houston’s Energy Corridor, Enterprise Offshore Drilling is a privately held company that provides crews for offshore drilling rigs.

The company has more than 500 employees.