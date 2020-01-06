Enterprise Prices $3.0 Billion Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) (“Enterprise”) today
announced that its operating subsidiary, Enterprise Products Operating
LLC (“EPO”), has priced a public offering of $3.0 billion aggregate
principal amount of notes comprised of (i) $1.0 billion principal amount
of senior notes due January 31, 2030 (“Senior Notes AAA”), (ii) $1.0
billion principal amount of senior notes due January 31, 2051 (“Senior
Notes BBB”), and (iii) $1.0 billion principal amount of senior notes due
January 31, 2060 (“Senior Notes CCC”).
We expect to use the net proceeds of this offering for (i) the repayment
of debt (including repayment of amounts outstanding under our commercial
paper program and payment of our $500 million principal amount of Senior
Notes Q due January 2020 and $1.0 billion principal amount of Senior
Notes Y due September 2020, at their respective maturities) and (ii) for
general company purposes, including for organic growth capital
expenditures.
Senior Notes AAA will be issued at 99.921% of their principal amount and
will have a fixed-rate interest coupon of 2.800%. Senior Notes BBB will
be issued at 99.413% of their principal amount and will have a
fixed-rate interest coupon of 3.700%. Senior Notes CCC will be issued at
99.360% of their principal amount and will have a fixed-rate interest
coupon of 3.950%. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will guarantee the
senior notes through an unconditional guarantee on an unsecured and
unsubordinated basis. Settlement of the offering is expected to occur on
January 15, 2020.
Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., SunTrust Robinson
Humphrey, Inc., and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC acted as joint
book-running managers for the offering. An investor may obtain a free
copy of the prospectus as supplemented for the offering by visiting
EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.
Alternatively, EPO or any underwriter or dealer participating in this
offering will arrange to send a prospectus as supplemented to an
investor if requested by contacting Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at
(800) 831-9146, Barclays Capital Inc. at (888) 603-5847, SunTrust
Robinson Humphrey, Inc. (800) 685-4786, and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
at (800) 645-3751.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described in this press
release, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or
jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be
unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities
laws of any such jurisdiction. The offering is being made only by means
of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement, which are part of an
effective registration statement.
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded
partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy
services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil,
refined products and petrochemicals. Our services include: natural gas
gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL
transportation, fractionation, storage and export and import terminals;
crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and export and import
terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage,
export and import terminals and related services; and a marine
transportation business that operates primarily on the United States
inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership’s assets
include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of
storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and
petrochemicals; and 14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity.
