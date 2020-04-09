Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Video Interview: Enverus – The Dark Side of the Boom before OPEC +

On the interview was Bernadette, Aaron Vanderford, President, EnerCom, Michael Tanner, Host, Digital 360 and myself. Get a crayon, and take some serious notes on this data filled market interview.

This exclusive interview with Bernadette Johnson, Vice President, Enverus - was taped the day after Enverus released the report "The Dark Side of the Boom" . A great data filled report covering the energy market in this turbulent times. Links to the report and the key take aways are listed below the interview. This is a must watch interview as we go into the OPEC + meetings today.

Enverus is a real asset summary: Enverus three main business units include data, business automation, and trading and risk. They have over 1,700 employees, 6,000 customers across 50 countries. They are the oil and gas industry's leading data, and insights company. They built their base on data, and methodology with the goal to give their customers the information and knowledge to make the best decisions for all stakeholders.

We were able to sit down with Bernadette Johnson, Vice President -Strategic Analytics, and Aaron Vanderford, President, EnerCom. Bernadette has presented at EnerCom in the EnerCom investors conference in Denver and you can see her presentation below this interview.

Bernadette took us through a lot of information in our interview.

Thank you Bernadette for your time and market leadership.