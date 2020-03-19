Enverus helps steer energy companies enduring market challenges

Enverus – Oil & Gas News Feed

Recent acquisition of RS Energy Group helps create single-source, public ‘home base’ to deliver insights into energy market conditions.

Austin, TX (March 19, 2020) Enverus announces the launch of timely insights to help energy investors and operators address current, tumultuous market conditions. With a combined 40 years of data and energy insight, the Enverus and RS Energy Group (RSEG) analyst teams have dedicated a publicly-available source for data science-backed research and market education as companies scramble to navigate a response to COVID-19 and the crude price collapse. Visit Enverus.com/managing-the-energy-market to stay informed of the latest market conditions.

Users will be able to use this “home base” to gain clarity into fundamental market drivers with access to exclusive research, webinars, videos, links to news stories, a live Map of the Market and other resources. This single source of energy intel will be updated regularly with constructive, relevant information and will remain active for as long as the market volatility continues.

“The energy market needs critical insights now more than ever. If you’re following oil and gas, or even the broader markets, you are being bombarded with information and trying to determine what’s really happening. Between the coronavirus pandemic causing a hit to demand and the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war, one of the biggest fears is the unknown,” said Jeff Hughes, CEO of Enverus. “Our position is that we are in it with our customers and we will demonstrate this by delivering value at every opportunity possible to help clients get through these challenging times.”

“The combination of highly-technical teams at Enverus and RS Energy Group allows us to provide a unique depth of analysis,” Hughes continued. “We realize we have an obligation to the industry we serve to lead the path as a resource for data-driven knowledge, so that’s exactly what we are doing.”

“Together with Enverus, we have some of the strongest, most knowledgeable resources, capabilities and technologies to help the industry right now,” said Manuj Nikhanj, co-President of Enverus Oil & Gas Analytics. “The future may be a bit uncertain, but the industry knows that digitalization is critical for survival and future sustainability. Providing access to this kind of real-time insight is how we can do our part to help the industry weather the storm.”

Enverus continues to provide additional value to its existing clients and is committed to further investments into its world-class solutions to drive increased optimization and efficiency across the industry.

Enverus acquired RS Energy Group in February 2020. Together, the two companies are focused on developing leading technology and innovative solutions across the energy value chain.

About Enverus

Enverus is the leading data, software, and insights company focused on the energy industry. Through its SaaS platform, Enverus provides innovative technologies and predictive/prescriptive analytics, empowering customers to navigate the future. Enverus’ solutions deliver value across upstream, midstream and downstream sectors, enabling the industry to be more collaborative, efficient and competitive. With more than 1,300 employees across the globe, the Company’s solutions are sold to more than 6,000 customers across 50 countries. Enverus is a portfolio company of Genstar Capital and brings together the technology of Drillinginfo, RS Energy Group, PLS, 1Derrick, MineralSoft, Midland Map Co., MarketView, DataGenic Group, PRT, Oildex, Cortex, Red Dog Systems and RigData as one company. Creating the future of energy together. Learn more at enverus.com.