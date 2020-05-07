May 7, 2020 - 4:15 PM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



EOG Resources Reports First Quarter 2020 Results and Updates 2020 Plan in Response to Oil Market Downturn; Company Well-Positioned to Emerge Stronger in a Recovery HOUSTON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reduced Full-Year 2020 Capital Plan by an Additional $1.0 Billion to $3.3 to $3.7 Billion , Representing a Total Reduction of 46% Compared with Original Plan

to to , Representing a Total Reduction of 46% Compared with Original Plan Target 2020 Well Cost Savings of 8%

Declared Unchanged Common Stock Dividend of $0.375 per Share, or $1.50 Indicated Annual Rate

per Share, or Indicated Annual Rate First Quarter Crude Oil Production Within Target Range with Capital Expenditures 14% Below Target Midpoint EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported first quarter 2020 net income of $10 million, or $0.02 per share, compared with first quarter 2019 net income of $635 million, or $1.10 per share. Adjusted non-GAAP net income for the first quarter 2020 was $318 million, or $0.55 per share, compared with adjusted non-GAAP net income of $689 million, or $1.19 per share, for the same prior year period. Please refer to the attached tables for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. First Quarter 2020 Review EOG continued to deliver strong operational and financial performance in the first quarter 2020 while responding to rapidly changing market conditions. The company moved quickly to reduce activity and capital expenditures. EOG also elected to defer production by delaying the startup of new wells and shutting in production from existing wells. Crude oil production volumes in the first quarter 2020 were in line with the target range while capital expenditures were 14 percent below the target midpoint. Total company crude oil volumes of 483,300 barrels of oil per day (Bopd) grew 11 percent compared with the first quarter 2019, despite electing to delay the startup of some new wells in the quarter and the shut-in of approximately 8,000 Bopd in March. Natural gas liquids production increased 35 percent, supported by the increased recovery of ethane in natural gas processing operations. Natural gas volumes grew five percent, contributing to total company daily production growth of 13 percent. Cash operating expenses declined by eight percent on a per-unit basis during the first quarter 2020 compared with the same prior year period. Lower per-unit lease and well and general and administrative costs contributed to the overall cost reduction. Net cash provided by operating activities for the first quarter 2020 was $2.6 billion. EOG generated $1.7 billion of discretionary cash flow in the first quarter 2020. The company incurred total expenditures of $1.8 billion, including $1.7 billion of capital expenditures before acquisitions, non‐cash transactions and asset retirement costs. Please refer to the attached tables for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. "EOG is a resilient company. During the first quarter the company adjusted operations quickly to manage extreme commodity price volatility and the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic," said William R. "Bill" Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "These unprecedented market conditions have super-charged our unique culture to vigorously lower costs and generate innovative productivity gains that will make EOG a much better company as we emerge from this downturn. Our years of continuous improvement, disciplined high-return investments, free cash flow generation and focus on strengthening our balance sheet have positioned the company for sustainable success through commodity price cycles." Updated 2020 Capital Plan EOG has further revised its full-year 2020 plan as a result of the significant decline and increased volatility of commodity prices. The goals of the plan are to generate high rates of return on capital investments, maintain EOG's strong financial position and support the dividend. The revised plan retains funding for projects that support the long-term value of the company, including targeted infrastructure, exploration and environmental projects. Exploration and development expenditures for 2020 are now expected to range from $3.3 billion to $3.7 billion, including facilities and gathering, processing and other expenditures, and excluding acquisitions, non‐cash transactions and asset retirement costs. This represents a reduction of $1.0 billion from the previous updated plan that was announced on March 16 and a reduction of $3.0 billion, or 46 percent, from the original plan at the start of the year. EOG has moved quickly to reduce its operating activity. The company lowered its operated rig count from 36 rigs to eight rigs during the last six weeks, with an average of approximately six rigs expected for the remainder of 2020. EOG has identified over 4,500 net drilling locations - more than nine years of inventory at the 2020 activity pace - that are capable of generating strong rates of return at less than $30 WTI oil. The company plans to focus its 2020 activity on these high-return wells. Driven by its innovative culture and decentralized organization, EOG is accelerating cost reductions and sustainable efficiency improvements across its operations. Targeted well costs are forecast to decline an average of eight percent compared with 2019 levels, including reductions of nine percent and seven percent, respectively, in EOG's premier Delaware Basin and South Texas Eagle Ford operations. EOG's revised capital plan targets full-year 2020 crude oil production of approximately 390,000 Bopd, representing a decline of 15 percent compared with full-year 2019 levels. EOG currently plans to bring approximately 485 net wells onto production for the full-year 2020 compared with the original forecast of 800 net wells, with a focus on the Delaware Basin and South Texas Eagle Ford. In order to generate higher rates of return, the company has elected to defer some of its production until oil prices recover. This includes delaying the startup of approximately 150 net new wells until the second half of 2020 and the shut-in of existing production. The net production volume associated with the shut-in of existing wells was approximately 8,000 Bopd in March, 24,000 Bopd in April and is estimated to be 125,000 Bopd in May and 100,000 Bopd in June, with an average of 40,000 Bopd for the full-year 2020. "Our guiding principles in this environment remain consistent with EOG's long-term strategy: to make returns-based decisions and spend within our means to protect our strong balance sheet. This is intended to preserve EOG's business value and position the company to thrive in an upturn," Thomas said. "Over the last several years as we implemented our premium strategy, EOG significantly lowered its cost structure and strengthened its financial position, giving us a distinct advantage in the current environment. Our operational flexibility, favorable hedges and strong liquidity leave us well-positioned to respond to volatile market conditions. Since the end of the first quarter, we have further bolstered our liquidity by adjusting our hedge position and issuing new long-term debt to refinance bond maturities. Because we have acted decisively, we will be able to utilize these advantages as we navigate the downturn." "During these challenging times, our first priority is the health and safety of our employees and their families, our contractors and our communities. We are also committed to sustaining our unique culture, EOG's most important asset. I am incredibly proud of our exceptional people, who have quickly adjusted to the new environment. Our employees are the foundation of the EOG culture. Thanks to their hard work and dedication, EOG is well-positioned to emerge even stronger in the recovery." Dividend The board of directors declared a dividend of $0.375 per share on EOG's Common Stock. The dividend will be payable July 31, 2020, to stockholders of record as of July 17, 2020. The indicated annual rate is $1.50 per share. Financial Review At March 31, 2020, EOG's total debt outstanding was $5.2 billion for a debt-to-total capitalization ratio of 20 percent. Considering $2.9 billion of cash on the balance sheet at the end of the first quarter, EOG's net debt was $2.3 billion for a net debt-to-total capitalization ratio of 10 percent. EOG's liquidity is further enhanced by $2.0 billion of availability under its senior unsecured revolving credit agreement as of March 31, 2020. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures, please refer to the attached tables. Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, on April 1, 2020, EOG repaid, with cash on hand, the $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.45% Senior Notes due 2020 that matured on that date. In addition, on April 14, 2020, EOG closed its sale of $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.375% Senior Notes due 2030 and $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.950% Senior Notes due 2050. EOG received aggregate net proceeds from the sale, after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses, of approximately $1.48 billion. First Quarter 2020 Results Webcast

Friday, May 8, 2020, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time)

Webcast will be available on EOG's website for one year.

http://investors.eogresources.com/Investors About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad, and China. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com. Investor Contacts

David Streit 713-571-4902

Neel Panchal 713-571-4884 Media and Investor Contact

Kimberly Ehmer 713-571-4676 Source: EOG Resources, Inc.

Category: Earnings This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements and projections regarding EOG's future financial position, operations, performance, business strategy, returns, budgets, reserves, levels of production, capital expenditures, costs and asset sales, statements regarding future commodity prices and statements regarding the plans and objectives of EOG's management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. EOG typically uses words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "aims," "goal," "may," "will," "should" and "believe" or the negative of those terms or other variations or comparable terminology to identify its forward-looking statements. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning EOG's future operating results and returns or EOG's ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control operating costs and capital expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness or pay and/or increase dividends are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Although EOG believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. Moreover, EOG's forward-looking statements may be affected by known, unknown or currently unforeseen risks, events or circumstances that may be outside EOG's control. Furthermore, this press release and any accompanying disclosures may include or reference certain forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures, such as free cash flow or discretionary cash flow, and certain related estimates regarding future performance, results and financial position. Because we provide these measures on a forward-looking basis, we cannot reliably or reasonably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures, such as future impairments and future changes in working capital. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures to the respective most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. Management believes these forward-looking, non-GAAP measures may be a useful tool for the investment community in comparing EOG's forecasted financial performance to the forecasted financial performance of other companies in the industry. Any such forward-looking measures and estimates are intended to be illustrative only and are not intended to reflect the results that EOG will necessarily achieve for the period(s) presented; EOG's actual results may differ materially from such measures and estimates. Important factors that could cause EOG's actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in EOG's forward-looking statements include, among others: the timing, extent and duration of changes in prices for, supplies of, and demand for, crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas and related commodities;

­the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to acquire or discover additional reserves;

­the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to (i) economically develop its acreage in, (ii) produce reserves and achieve anticipated production levels and rates of return from, (iii) decrease or otherwise control its drilling, completion, operating and capital costs related to, and (iv) maximize reserve recovery from, its existing and future crude oil and natural gas exploration and development projects and associated potential and existing drilling locations;

­the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to market its crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas and related commodity production;

­security threats, including cybersecurity threats and disruptions to our business and operations from breaches of our information technology systems, physical breaches of our facilities and other infrastructure or breaches of the information technology systems, facilities and infrastructure of third parties with which we transact business;

­the availability, proximity and capacity of, and costs associated with, appropriate gathering, processing, compression, storage, transportation and refining facilities;

­the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of, and competition for, mineral licenses and leases and governmental and other permits and rights-of-way, and EOG's ability to retain mineral licenses and leases;

­the impact of, and changes in, government policies, laws and regulations, including tax laws and regulations; climate change and other environmental, health and safety laws and regulations relating to air emissions, disposal of produced water, drilling fluids and other wastes, hydraulic fracturing and access to and use of water; laws and regulations imposing conditions or restrictions on drilling and completion operations and on the transportation of crude oil and natural gas; laws and regulations with respect to derivatives and hedging activities; and laws and regulations with respect to the import and export of crude oil, natural gas and related commodities;

­EOG's ability to effectively integrate acquired crude oil and natural gas properties into its operations, fully identify existing and potential problems with respect to such properties and accurately estimate reserves, production and drilling, completing and operating costs with respect to such properties;

­the extent to which EOG's third-party-operated crude oil and natural gas properties are operated successfully and economically;

­competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for the acquisition of licenses, leases and properties, employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials and services;

­the availability and cost of employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials (such as water and tubulars) and services;

­the accuracy of reserve estimates, which by their nature involve the exercise of professional judgment and may therefore be imprecise;

­weather, including its impact on crude oil and natural gas demand, and weather-related delays in drilling and in the installation and operation (by EOG or third parties) of production, gathering, processing, refining, compression, storage and transportation facilities;

the ability of EOG's customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to EOG and, related thereto, to access the credit and capital markets to obtain financing needed to satisfy their obligations to EOG;

­EOG's ability to access the commercial paper market and other credit and capital markets to obtain financing on terms it deems acceptable, if at all, and to otherwise satisfy its capital expenditure requirements;

­the extent to which EOG is successful in its completion of planned asset dispositions;

­the extent and effect of any hedging activities engaged in by EOG;

­the timing and extent of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, global and domestic financial market conditions and global and domestic general economic conditions;

­the duration and economic and financial impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic;

­geopolitical factors and political conditions and developments around the world (such as the imposition of tariffs or trade or other economic sanctions, political instability and armed conflict), including in the areas in which EOG operates;

­the use of competing energy sources and the development of alternative energy sources;

­the extent to which EOG incurs uninsured losses and liabilities or losses and liabilities in excess of its insurance coverage;

­acts of war and terrorism and responses to these acts; and

­the other factors described under ITEM 1A, Risk Factors, on pages 13 through 23 of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by EOG's forward-looking statements may not occur, and, if any of such events do, we may not have anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the duration or extent of their impact on our actual results. Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on any of EOG's forward-looking statements. EOG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose not only "proved" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are estimated to be recoverable with a high degree of confidence), but also "probable" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are as likely as not to be recovered) as well as "possible" reserves (i.e., additional quantities of oil and gas that might be recovered, but with a lower probability than probable reserves). Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and gas recovered. Any reserve or resource estimates provided in this press release that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include "potential" reserves, "resource potential" and/or other estimated reserves or estimated resources not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, available from EOG at P.O. Box 4362, Houston, Texas 77210-4362 (Attn: Investor Relations). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, reconciliation and calculation schedules for non-GAAP financial measures can be found on the EOG website at www.eogresources.com. EOG RESOURCES, INC. Financial Report (Unaudited; in millions, except per share data)



















Three Months Ended





March 31,





2020

2019

















Operating Revenues and Other

$ 4,717.7

$ 4,058.6

Net Income

$ 9.8

$ 635.4

Net Income Per Share













Basic

$ 0.02

$ 1.10

Diluted

$ 0.02

$ 1.10

Average Number of Common Shares













Basic



578.5



577.2

Diluted



580.3



580.2

































Summary Income Statements (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)



















Three Months Ended





March 31,





2020

2019

Operating Revenues and Other









Crude Oil and Condensate

$ 2,065,498

$ 2,200,403

Natural Gas Liquids



160,535



218,638

Natural Gas



209,764



334,972

Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Commodity

Derivative Contracts



1,205,773



(20,580)

Gathering, Processing and Marketing



1,038,646



1,285,654

Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions, Net



16,460



(3,836)

Other, Net



21,016



43,391

Total



4,717,692



4,058,642

Operating Expenses













Lease and Well



329,659



336,291

Transportation Costs



208,296



176,522

Gathering and Processing Costs



128,482



111,295

Exploration Costs



39,677



36,324

Dry Hole Costs



372



94

Impairments



1,572,935



72,356

Marketing Costs



1,108,993



1,270,057

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization



1,000,060



879,595

General and Administrative



114,273



106,672

Taxes Other Than Income



157,360



192,906

Total



4,660,107



3,182,112

















Operating Income



57,585



876,530

















Other Income, Net



18,108



5,612

















Income Before Interest Expense and Income Taxes



75,693



882,142

















Interest Expense, Net



44,690



54,906

















Income Before Income Taxes



31,003



827,236

















Income Tax Provision



21,190



191,810

















Net Income

$ 9,813

$ 635,426

















Dividends Declared per Common Share

$ 0.3750

$ 0.2200

EOG RESOURCES, INC. Operating Highlights (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended





March 31,





2020

2019

% Change Wellhead Volumes and Prices





Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A)





United States

482.7



435.1

11% Trinidad

0.5



0.7

-29% Other International (B)

0.1



0.1

0% Total

483.3



435.9

11%















Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/Bbl) (C)













United States $ 46.97

$ 56.11

-16% Trinidad

34.93



43.68

-20% Other International (B)

57.51



60.13

-4% Composite

46.96



56.09

-16%















Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)













United States

161.3



119.8

35% Other International (B)

-



-



Total

161.3



119.8

35%















Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (C)













United States $ 10.94

$ 20.28

-46% Other International (B)

-



-



Composite

10.94



20.28

-46%















Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)













United States

1,139



1,003

14% Trinidad

201



267

-25% Other International (B)

38



38

0% Total

1,378



1,308

5%















Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (C)













United States $ 1.50

$ 2.77

-46% Trinidad

2.17



2.91

-26% Other International (B)

4.32



4.37

-1% Composite

1.67



2.85

-41%















Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (D)













United States

833.8



722.0

15% Trinidad

34.0



45.1

-25% Other International (B)

6.3



6.5

-3% Total

874.1



773.6

13%















Total MMBoe (D)

79.5



69.6

14%















(A) Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable. (B) Other International includes EOG's China and Canada operations. (C) Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019). (D) Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand. EOG RESOURCES, INC. Summary Balance Sheets (Unaudited; in thousands, except share data)













March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019 ASSETS Current Assets









Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 2,906,852

$ 2,027,972 Accounts Receivable, Net

1,449,637



2,001,658 Inventories

662,398



767,297 Assets from Price Risk Management Activities

932,928



1,299 Income Taxes Receivable

309,328



151,665 Other

229,906



323,448 Total

6,491,049



5,273,339











Property, Plant and Equipment









Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method)

64,046,355



62,830,415 Other Property, Plant and Equipment

4,648,834



4,472,246 Total Property, Plant and Equipment

68,695,189



67,302,661 Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

(39,001,135)



(36,938,066) Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net

29,694,054



30,364,595 Deferred Income Taxes

2,558



2,363 Other Assets

1,446,423



1,484,311 Total Assets $ 37,634,084

$ 37,124,608











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities









Accounts Payable $ 2,892,320

$ 2,429,127 Accrued Taxes Payable

200,240



254,850 Dividends Payable

216,933



166,273 Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities

-



20,194 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt

519,017



1,014,524 Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities

322,367



369,365 Other

154,134



232,655 Total

4,305,011



4,486,988























Long-Term Debt

4,703,152



4,160,919 Other Liabilities

2,064,175



1,789,884 Deferred Income Taxes

5,091,071



5,046,101 Commitments and Contingencies





















Stockholders' Equity









Common Stock, $0.01 Par, 1,280,000,000 Shares Authorized and

582,356,329 Shares Issued at March 31, 2020 and 582,213,016

Shares Issued at December 31, 2019

205,824



205,822 Additional Paid in Capital

5,852,821



5,817,475 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(3,305)



(4,652) Retained Earnings

15,440,142



15,648,604 Common Stock Held in Treasury, 319,162 Shares at March 31, 2020

and 298,820 Shares at December 31, 2019

(24,807)



(26,533) Total Stockholders' Equity

21,470,675



21,640,716 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 37,634,084

$ 37,124,608 EOG RESOURCES, INC. Summary Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited; in thousands)













Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities









Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:









Net Income $ 9,813

$ 635,426 Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash









Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

1,000,060



879,595 Impairments

1,572,935



72,356 Stock-Based Compensation Expenses

40,072



39,087 Deferred Income Taxes

44,774



106,324 (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

(16,460)



3,836 Other, Net

(8,815)



2,952 Dry Hole Costs

372



94 Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts









Total (Gains) Losses

(1,205,773)



20,580 Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts

84,373



20,846 Other, Net

(355)



976 Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities









Accounts Receivable

722,163



(308,996) Inventories

102,670



(18,979) Accounts Payable

433,558



194,082 Accrued Taxes Payable

(54,605)



114,998 Other Assets

58,296



(6,935) Other Liabilities

(66,078)



(54,092) Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing

Activities

(132,082)



(94,381) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

2,584,918



1,607,769











Investing Cash Flows









Additions to Oil and Gas Properties

(1,566,051)



(1,939,473) Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment

(122,775)



(60,963) Proceeds from Sales of Assets

25,801



15,049 Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities

132,082



94,381 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(1,530,943)



(1,891,006)











Financing Cash Flows









Dividends Paid

(167,058)



(127,546) Treasury Stock Purchased

(4,655)



(6,248) Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and Employee Stock Purchase Plan

66



403 Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities

(3,621)



(3,190) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(175,268)



(136,581)











Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

173



(6)











Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

878,880



(419,824) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

2,027,972



1,555,634 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 2,906,852

$ 1,135,810 EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)































































The following chart adjusts the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 reported Net Income (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from settlements of commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions in 2020 and 2019 and to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets in 2020 and 2019. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

































Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019





































Income





Diluted





Income





Diluted

Before

Tax

After

Earnings

Before

Tax

After

Earnings

Tax

Impact

Tax

per Share

Tax

Impact

Tax

per Share Reported Net Income (GAAP) $ 31,003

$(21,190)

$ 9,813

$ 0.02

$827,236

$(191,810)

$635,426

$ 1.10 Adjustments:





























(Gains) Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity

Derivative Contracts (1,205,773)

264,643

(941,130)

(1.62)

20,580

(4,533)

16,047

0.02 Net Cash Received from Settlements of

Commodity Derivative Contracts 84,373

(18,518)

65,855

0.11

20,846

(4,592)

16,254

0.03 Add: (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net (16,460)

3,613

(12,847)

(0.02)

3,836

(736)

3,100

0.01 Add: Impairments 1,516,316

(319,973)

1,196,343

2.06

23,745

(5,230)

18,515

0.03 Adjustments to Net Income 378,456

(70,235)

308,221

0.53

69,007

(15,091)

53,916

0.09































Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 409,459

$(91,425)

$ 318,034

$ 0.55

$896,243

$(206,901)

$689,342

$ 1.19































Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)





























Basic











578,462













577,207 Diluted











580,283













580,222 EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of Discretionary Cash Flow (Unaudited; in thousands)









Calculation of Free Cash Flow (Unaudited; in thousands)









The following chart reconciles the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses), Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net Receivable, Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, and Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the total cash capital expenditures (before acquisitions) incurred (Non-GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.













Three Months Ended



March 31,



2020

2019









Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)

$2,584,918

$1,607,769









Adjustments:







Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses)

32,482

29,787 Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net Receivable

112,704

102,918 Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets







and Liabilities







Accounts Receivable

(722,163)

308,996 Inventories

(102,670)

18,979 Accounts Payable

(433,558)

(194,082) Accrued Taxes Payable

54,605

(114,998) Other Assets

(58,296)

6,935 Other Liabilities

66,078

54,092 Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with







Investing Activities

132,082

94,381









Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

$1,666,182

$1,914,777









Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Decrease

-13%























Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

$1,666,182

$1,914,777 Less:







Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP)(a)

(1,684,720)

(1,732,476) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)(b)

$ (18,538)

$ 182,301



















(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019:









Total Expenditures (GAAP)

$1,825,778

$2,101,919 Less:







Asset Retirement Costs

(19,608)

(5,156) Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and Equipment

-

- Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties

(24,488)

(43,481) Non-Cash Finance Leases

(48,958)

- Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties

(48,004)

(320,806) Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP)

$1,684,720

$1,732,476









(b) To better align the presentation of free cash flow for comparative purposes within the industry, free cash flow has been updated to exclude dividends paid (GAAP) as a reconciling item for the three-month period ending March 31, 2020. The comparative prior period has been revised for this change in presentation.



















Maintenance Capital Expenditures









The capital expenditures required to fund drilling and infrastructure requirements to keep U.S. oil production in 2021 flat relative to anticipated 4Q 2020 U.S. oil production. EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of Discretionary Cash Flow (Unaudited; in thousands)











Calculation of Free Cash Flow (Unaudited; in thousands)











The following chart reconciles the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses), Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net (Payable) Receivable, Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, and Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing Activities. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the total cash capital expenditures (before acquisitions) incurred (Non-GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.













Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2017











Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) $ 8,163,180

$ 7,768,608

$ 4,265,336











Adjustments:









Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses) 113,733

123,986

122,688 Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net (Payable) Receivable 238,711

148,993

(513,404) Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets









and Liabilities









Accounts Receivable 91,792

368,180

392,131 Inventories (90,284)

395,408

174,548 Accounts Payable (168,539)

(439,347)

(324,192) Accrued Taxes Payable (40,122)

92,461

63,937 Other Assets (358,001)

125,435

658,609 Other Liabilities 56,619

(10,949)

89,871 Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with









Investing and Financing Activities 115,061

(301,083)

(89,992)











Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 8,122,150

$ 8,271,692

$ 4,839,532











Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase/Decrease -2%

71%



























Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 8,122,150

$ 8,271,692

$ 4,839,532 Less:









Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP)(a) (6,234,454)

(6,172,950)

(4,228,859) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)(b) $ 1,887,696

$ 2,098,742

$ 610,673























(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) for the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017:











Total Expenditures (GAAP) $ 6,900,450

$ 6,706,359

$ 4,612,746 Less:









Asset Retirement Costs (186,088)

(69,699)

(55,592) Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and Equipment (2,266)

(49,484)

- Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (97,704)

(290,542)

(255,711) Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (379,938)

(123,684)

(72,584) Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) $ 6,234,454

$ 6,172,950

$ 4,228,859











(b) To better align the presentation of free cash flow for comparative purposes within the industry, free cash flow has been updated to exclude dividends paid (GAAP) as a reconciling item for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2019. Comparative prior periods have been revised for this change in presentation.























EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of Discretionary Cash Flow (Unaudited; in thousands)











Calculation of Free Cash Flow (Unaudited; in thousands)











The following chart reconciles the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2014, 2013 and 2012 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses), Excess Tax Benefits from Stock-Based Compensation, Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, and Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing Activities. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the total cash capital expenditures (before acquisitions) incurred (Non-GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below for the twelve months ended December 31, 2014, 2013 and 2012. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.













Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2014

2013

2012











Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) $ 8,649,155

$ 7,329,414

$ 5,236,777











Adjustments:









Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses) 157,453

134,531

159,182 Excess Tax Benefits from Stock-Based Compensation 99,459

55,831

67,035 Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets









and Liabilities









Accounts Receivable (84,982)

23,613

178,683 Inventories 161,958

(53,402)

156,762 Accounts Payable (543,630)

(178,701)

17,150 Accrued Taxes Payable (16,486)

(75,142)

(78,094) Other Assets 14,448

109,567

118,520 Other Liabilities (75,420)

20,382

(36,114) Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with









Investing and Financing Activities 103,414

51,361

(74,158)











Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 8,465,369

$ 7,417,454

$ 5,745,743











Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase 14%

29%















Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 8,465,369

$ 7,417,454

$ 5,745,743 Less:









Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP)(a) (8,292,090)

(7,101,791)

(7,539,994) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)(b) $ 173,279

$ 315,663

$ (1,794,251)























(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) for the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2014, 2013 and 2012:











Total Expenditures (GAAP) $ 8,631,906

$ 7,361,457

$ 7,753,828 Less:









Asset Retirement Costs (195,630)

(134,445)

(126,987) Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and Equipment -

-

(65,791) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (5,085)

(5,007)

(20,317) Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (139,101)

(120,214)

(739) Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) $ 8,292,090

$ 7,101,791

$ 7,539,994











(b) To better align the presentation of free cash flow for comparative purposes within the industry, free cash flow has been updated to exclude dividends paid (GAAP) as a reconciling item. Comparative prior periods presented herein have been revised for this change in presentation. EOG RESOURCES, INC. Total Expenditures (Unaudited; in millions)















































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,



2020

2019

2019

2018

2017





















Exploration and Development Drilling

$1,313

$1,402

$4,951

$4,935

$3,132 Facilities

179

164

629

625

575 Leasehold Acquisitions

45

107

276

488

427 Property Acquisitions

48

321

380

124

73 Capitalized Interest

9

7

38

24

27 Subtotal

1,594

2,001

6,274

6,196

4,234 Exploration Costs

40

36

140

149

145 Dry Hole Costs

-

-

28

5

5 Exploration and Development Expenditures

1,634

2,037

6,442

6,350

4,384 Asset Retirement Costs

20

4

186

70

56 Total Exploration and Development Expenditures

1,654

2,041

6,628

6,420

4,440 Other Property, Plant and Equipment

172

61

272

286

173 Total Expenditures

$1,826

$2,102

$6,900

$6,706

$4,613 EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAX (Unaudited; in thousands)













The following chart adjusts the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 reported Net Income (GAAP) to Earnings Before Interest Expense (Net), Income Taxes (Income Tax Provision), Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Impairments (EBITDAX) (Non-GAAP) and further adjusts such amount to reflect actual net cash received from settlements of commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the unrealized mark-to-market (MTM) (gains) losses from these transactions and to eliminate the (gains) losses on asset dispositions (Net). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported Net Income (GAAP) to add back Interest Expense (Net), Income Taxes (Income Tax Provision), Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Impairments and further adjust such amount to match realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.















Three Months Ended



March 31,



2020

2019















Net Income (GAAP) $ 9,813

$ 635,426















Adjustments:











Interest Expense, Net

44,690



54,906

Income Tax Provision

21,190



191,810

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

1,000,060



879,595

Exploration Costs

39,677



36,324

Dry Hole Costs

372



94

Impairments

1,572,935



72,356

EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

2,688,737



1,870,511

Total (Gains) Losses on MTM Commodity Derivative Contracts

(1,205,773)



20,580

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity

Derivative Contracts

84,373



20,846

(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

(16,460)



3,836















Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) $ 1,550,877

$ 1,915,773















Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Decrease

-19%







EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of Net Debt and Total Capitalization Calculation of Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio (Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)



















The following chart reconciles Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.





















At

At

At

At

At

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019



















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) $ 21,471

$ 21,641

$ 21,124

$ 20,630

$ 19,904



















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 5,222

5,175

5,177

5,179

6,081 Less: Cash (2,907)

(2,028)

(1,583)

(1,160)

(1,136) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 2,315

3,147

3,594

4,019

4,945



















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) $ 26,693

$ 26,816

$ 26,301

$ 25,809

$ 25,985



















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) $ 23,786

$ 24,788

$ 24,718

$ 24,649

$ 24,849



















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 20%

19%

20%

20%

23%



















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 10%

13%

15%

16%

20%



















EOG RESOURCES, INC.



Reconciliation of Net Debt and Total Capitalization



Calculation of Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio



(Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)























The following chart reconciles Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.

























At

At

At

At





December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,





2018

2018

2018

2018























Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) $ 19,364

$ 18,538

$ 17,452

$ 16,841























Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 6,083

6,435

6,435

6,435



Less: Cash (1,556)

(1,274)

(1,008)

(816)



Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 4,527

5,161

5,427

5,619























Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) $ 25,447

$ 24,973

$ 23,887

$ 23,276























Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) $ 23,891

$ 23,699

$ 22,879

$ 22,460























Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 24%

26%

27%

28%























Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 19%

22%

24%

25%























EOG RESOURCES, INC.



Reconciliation of Net Debt and Total Capitalization



Calculation of Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio



(Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)























The following chart reconciles Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.

























At

At

At

At





December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,





2017

2017

2017

2017























Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) $ 16,283

$ 13,922

$ 13,902

$ 13,928























Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 6,387

6,387

6,987

6,987



Less: Cash (834)

(846)

(1,649)

(1,547)



Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 5,553

5,541

5,338

5,440























Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) $ 22,670

$ 20,309

$ 20,889

$ 20,915























Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) $ 21,836

$ 19,463

$ 19,240

$ 19,368























Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 28%

31%

33%

33%























Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 25%

28%

28%

28%























EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of Net Debt and Total Capitalization Calculation of Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio (Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)



















The following chart reconciles Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.





















At

At

At

At

At

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2016

2016

2016

2016

2015



















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) $ 13,982

$ 11,798

$ 12,057

$ 12,405

12,943



















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 6,986

6,986

6,986

6,986

6,660 Less: Cash (1,600)

(1,049)

(780)

(668)

(719) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 5,386

5,937

6,206

6,318

5,941



















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) $ 20,968

$ 18,784

$ 19,043

$ 19,391

19,603



















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) $ 19,368

$ 17,735

$ 18,263

$ 18,723

18,884



















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 33%

37%

37%

36%

34%



















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 28%

33%

34%

34%

31% EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of Total Exploration and Development Expenditures For Drilling Only and Total Exploration and Development Expenditures Calculation of Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / BOE) (Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)

























The following chart reconciles Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) to Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP) and Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP), as used in the calculation of Reserve Replacement Costs per Boe. There are numerous ways that industry participants present Reserve Replacement Costs, including "Drilling Only" and "All-In", which reflect total exploration and development expenditures divided by total net proved reserve additions from extensions and discoveries only, or from all sources. Combined with Reserve Replacement, these statistics provide management and investors with an indication of the results of the current year capital investment program. Reserve Replacement Cost statistics are widely recognized and reported by industry participants and are used by EOG management and other third parties for comparative purposes within the industry. Please note that the actual cost of adding reserves will vary from the reported statistics due to timing differences in reserve bookings and capital expenditures. Accordingly, some analysts use three or five year averages of reported statistics, while others prefer to estimate future costs. EOG has not included future capital costs to develop proved undeveloped reserves in exploration and development expenditures.





























2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014









Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP)

$ 6,628.2

$ 6,419.7

$ 4,439.4

$ 6,445.2

$ 4,928.3

$ 7,904.8 Less: Asset Retirement Costs

(186.1)

(69.7)

(55.6)

19.9

(53.5)

(195.6) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties

(97.7)

(290.5)

(255.7)

(3,101.8)

-

- Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties

(379.9)

(123.7)

(72.6)

(749.0)

(480.6)

(139.1) Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP) - (a)

$ 5,964.5

$ 5,935.8

$ 4,055.5

$ 2,614.3

$ 4,394.2

$ 7,570.1

























Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP)

$ 6,628.2

$ 6,419.7

$ 4,439.4

$ 6,445.2

$ 4,928.3

$ 7,904.8 Less: Asset Retirement Costs

(186.1)

(69.7)

(55.6)

19.9

(53.5)

(195.6) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties

(97.7)

(290.5)

(255.7)

(3,101.8)

-

- Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties

(52.3)

(70.9)

(26.2)

(732.3)

-

- Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (b)

$ 6,292.1

$ 5,988.6

$ 4,101.9

$ 2,631.0

$ 4,874.8

$ 7,709.2

























Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)























Revisions Due to Price - (c)

(59.7)

34.8

154.0

(100.7)

(573.8)

52.2 Revisions Other Than Price

(0.3)

(39.5)

48.0

252.9

107.2

48.4 Purchases in Place

16.8

11.6

2.3

42.3

56.2

14.4 Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions - (d)

750.0

669.7

420.8

209.0

245.9

519.2 Total Proved Reserve Additions - (e)

706.8

676.6

625.1

403.5

(164.5)

634.2 Sales in Place

(4.6)

(10.8)

(20.7)

(167.6)

(3.5)

(36.3) Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources

702.2

665.8

604.4

235.9

(168.0)

597.9

























Production

300.9

265.0

224.4

207.1

211.2

219.1

























RESERVE REPLACEMENT COSTS ($ / Boe)























Total Drilling, Before Revisions - (a / d)

$ 7.95

$ 8.86

$ 9.64

$ 12.51

$ 17.87

$ 14.58 All-in Total, Net of Revisions - (b / e)

$ 8.90

$ 8.85

$ 6.56

$ 6.52

$ (29.63)

$ 12.16 All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price - (b / (e - c))

$ 8.21

$ 9.33

$ 8.71

$ 5.22

$ 11.91

$ 13.25 EOG RESOURCES, INC. Crude Oil, NGLs and Natural Gas Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts























EOG accounts for financial commodity derivative contracts using the mark-to-market accounting method.























Prices received by EOG for its crude oil production generally vary from NYMEX WTI prices due to adjustments for delivery location (basis) and other factors. EOG has entered into crude oil basis swap contracts in order to fix the differential between Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Brent pricing and pricing in Cushing, Oklahoma (ICE Brent Differential). Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's ICE Brent Differential basis swap contracts through May 5, 2020. The weighted average price differential expressed in $/Bbl represents the amount of addition to Cushing, Oklahoma, prices for the notional volumes expressed in Bbld covered by the basis swap contracts.























ICE Brent Differential Basis Swap Contracts

















Weighted





















Average Price

















Volume

Differential

















(Bbld)

($/Bbl) 2020



















May 2020













10,000

$ 4.92















































EOG has also entered into crude oil basis swap contracts in order to fix the differential between pricing in Houston, Texas, and Cushing, Oklahoma (Houston Differential). Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's Houston Differential basis swap contracts through May 5, 2020. The weighted average price differential expressed in $/Bbl represents the amount of addition to Cushing, Oklahoma, prices for the notional volumes expressed in Bbld covered by the basis swap contracts.















































Houston Differential Basis Swap Contracts

















Weighted





















Average Price

















Volume

Differential

















(Bbld)

($/Bbl) 2020



















May 2020 (closed)











10,000

$ 1.55















































EOG has also entered into crude oil swaps to fix the differential in pricing between the NYMEX calendar month average and the physical crude oil delivery month (Roll Differential). Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's Roll Differential swap contracts through May 5, 2020. The weighted average price differential expressed in $/Bbl represents the amount of net addition (reduction) to delivery month prices for the notional volumes expressed in Bbld covered by the swap contracts.















































Roll Differential Swap Contracts

















Weighted





















Average Price

















Volume

Differential

















(Bbld)

($/Bbl) 2020



















February 1, 2020 through May 31, 2020 (closed)



10,000

$ 0.70 June 2020













10,000

0.70 July 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020







110,000

(1.16) October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020







93,000

(1.16)















































In May 2020, EOG entered into crude oil Roll Differential contracts for the period from October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020, with notional volumes of 17,000 Bbld at a weighted average price differential of $(1.01) per Bbl. These contracts partially offset certain outstanding Roll Differential contracts for the same time period with notional volumes of 17,000 Bbld at a weighted average price differential of $(1.16) per Bbl. EOG expects to pay net cash of $0.2 million for the settlement of these contracts. The offsetting contracts were excluded from the above table.















































Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's crude oil NYMEX WTI price swap contracts through May 5, 2020, with notional volumes expressed in Bbld and prices expressed in $/Bbl.















































Crude Oil NYMEX WTI Price Swap Contracts

















Weighted

















Volume

Average Price

















(Bbld)

($/Bbl) 2020



















January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020 (closed)





200,000

$ 59.33 April 2020 (closed)











265,000

51.36 May 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020



265,000

51.36 July 2020













254,000

42.36 August 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020







154,000

50.42















































In April and May 2020, EOG entered into crude oil NYMEX WTI price swap contracts for the period from October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020, with notional volumes of 47,000 Bbld at a weighted average price of $30.04 per Bbl. These contracts offset the remaining NYMEX WTI price swap contracts for the same time period with notional volumes of 47,000 Bbld at a weighted average price of $31.00 per Bbl. EOG expects to receive net cash of $4.1 million for the settlement of these contracts. The offsetting contracts were excluded from the above table.















































Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's crude oil ICE Brent price swap contracts through May 5, 2020, with notional volumes expressed in Bbld and prices expressed in $/Bbl.















































Crude Oil ICE Brent Price Swap Contracts





















Weighted

















Volume

Average Price

















(Bbld)

($/Bbl) 2020



















April 2020 (closed)











75,000

$ 25.66 May 2020













35,000

26.53















































Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's Mont Belvieu propane (non-TET) financial price swap contracts (Mont Belvieu Propane Price Swap Contracts) through May 5, 2020, with notional volumes expressed in Bbld and prices expressed in $/Bbl.















































Mont Belvieu Propane Price Swap Contracts

















Weighted

















Volume

Average Price

















(Bbld)

($/Bbl) 2020



















January 1, 2020 through February 29, 2020 (closed)



4,000

$ 21.34 March 1, 2020 through April 30, 2020 (closed)





25,000

17.92 May 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020







7,000

17.92















































In April and May 2020, EOG entered into Mont Belvieu Propane Price Swap Contracts for the period from May 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020, with notional volumes of 18,000 Bbld at a weighted average price of $15.68 per Bbl. These contracts partially offset certain outstanding Mont Belvieu Propane Price Swap Contracts for the same time period with notional volumes of 18,000 Bbld at a weighted average price of $17.92 per Bbl. EOG expects to receive net cash of $9.9 million for the settlement of these contracts. The offsetting contracts were excluded from the above table.















































Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's natural gas price swap contracts through May 5, 2020, with notional volumes expressed in MMBtud and prices expressed in $/MMBtu.















































Natural Gas Price Swap Contracts

















Weighted

















Volume

Average Price

















(MMBtud)

($/MMBtu) 2021



















January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021







50,000

$ 2.75















































EOG has entered into natural gas collar contracts, which establish ceiling and floor prices for the sale of notional volumes of natural gas as specified in the collar contracts. The collars require that EOG pay the difference between the ceiling price and the NYMEX Henry Hub natural gas price for the contract month (Henry Hub Index Price) in the event the Henry Hub Index Price is above the ceiling price. The collars grant EOG the right to receive the difference between the floor price and the Henry Hub Index Price in the event the Henry Hub Index Price is below the floor price. On March 24, 2020, EOG executed the early termination provision granting EOG the right to terminate certain 2020 natural gas collar contracts with notional volumes of 250,000 MMBtud at a weighted average ceiling price of $2.50 per MMBtu and a weighted average floor price of $2.00 per MMBtu for the period April 1, 2020 through July 31, 2020. The net cash EOG received for settling these contracts was $7.8 million. Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's natural gas collar contracts through May 5, 2020, with notional volumes expressed in MMBtud and prices expressed in $/MMBtu.















































Natural Gas Collar Contracts

















Weighted Average Price ($/MMBtu)













Volume (MMBtud)

Ceiling Price

Floor Price 2020



















April 1, 2020 through July 31, 2020 (closed)



250,000

$ 2.50

$ 2.00















































On April 14, 2020, EOG entered into natural gas collar contracts for the period August 1, 2020 through October 31, 2020, with notional volumes of 250,000 MMBtud at a ceiling price of $2.50 per MMBtu and a floor price of $2.00 per MMBtu. These contracts offset the remaining natural gas collar contracts for the same time period with notional volumes of 250,000 MMBtud at a ceiling price of $2.50 per MMBtu and a floor price of $2.00 per MMBtu. EOG expects to receive net cash of $1.1 million for the settlement of these contracts. The offsetting contracts were excluded from the above table.















































Prices received by EOG for its natural gas production generally vary from NYMEX Henry Hub prices due to adjustments for delivery location (basis) and other factors. EOG has entered into natural gas basis swap contracts in order to fix the differential between pricing in the Rocky Mountain area and NYMEX Henry Hub prices (Rockies Differential). Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's Rockies Differential basis swap contracts through May 5, 2020. The weighted average price differential expressed in $/MMBtu represents the amount of reduction to NYMEX Henry Hub prices for the notional volumes expressed in MMBtud covered by the basis swap contracts.















































Rockies Differential Basis Swap Contracts





















Weighted





















Average Price

















Volume

Differential

















(MMBtud)

($/MMBtu) 2020



















January 1, 2020 through May 31, 2020 (closed)





30,000

$ 0.55 June 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020







30,000

0.55















































EOG has also entered into natural gas basis swap contracts in order to fix the differential between pricing at the Houston Ship Channel (HSC) and NYMEX Henry Hub prices (HSC Differential). On March 27, 2020, EOG executed the early termination provision granting EOG the right to terminate certain 2020 HSC Differential basis swaps with notional volumes of 60,000 MMBtud at a weighted average price differential of $0.05 per MMBtu for the period April 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020. The net cash EOG paid for settling these contracts was $0.4 million. Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's HSC Differential basis swap contracts through May 5, 2020. The weighted average price differential expressed in $/MMBtu represents the amount of reduction to NYMEX Henry Hub prices for the notional volumes expressed in MMBtud covered by the basis swap contracts.

















































HSC Differential Basis Swap Contracts





















Weighted





















Average Price

















Volume

Differential

















(MMBtud)

($/MMBtu) 2020



















January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020 (closed)



60,000

$ 0.05















































EOG has also entered into natural gas basis swap contracts in order to fix the differential between pricing at the Waha Hub in West Texas and NYMEX Henry Hub prices (Waha Differential). Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's Waha Differential basis swap contracts through May 5, 2020. The weighted average price differential expressed in $/MMBtu represents the amount of reduction to NYMEX Henry Hub prices for the notional volumes expressed in MMBtud covered by the basis swap contracts.















































Waha Differential Basis Swap Contracts





















Weighted





















Average Price

















Volume

Differential

















(MMBtud)

($/MMBtu) 2020



















January 1, 2020 through April 30, 2020 (closed)





50,000

$ 1.40















































In April 2020, EOG entered into Waha Differential basis swap contracts for the period from May 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020, with notional volumes of 50,000 MMBtud at a weighted average price differential of $0.43 per MMBtu. These contracts offset the remaining Waha Differential basis swap contracts for the same time period with notional volumes of 50,000 MMBtud at a weighted average price differential of $1.40 MMBtu. EOG expects to pay net cash of $11.9 million for the settlement of these contracts. The offsetting contracts were excluded from the above table.















































Definitions



















Bbld Barrels per day











$/Bbl Dollars per barrel









MMBtud Million British thermal units per day







$/MMBtu Dollars per million British thermal units











NYMEX U.S. New York Mercantile Exchange







WTI West Texas Intermediate











EOG RESOURCES, INC. Direct After-Tax Rate of Return (ATROR)

The calculation of our direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) with respect to our capital expenditure program for a particular play or well is based on the estimated recoverable reserves ("net" to EOG's interest) for all wells in such play or such well (as the case may be), the estimated net present value (NPV) of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which we utilize certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and our direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring (as the case may be) such wells or well (as the case may be). As such, our direct ATROR with respect to our capital expenditures for a particular play or well cannot be calculated from our consolidated financial statements.



Direct ATROR Based on Cash Flow and Time Value of Money - Estimated future commodity prices and operating costs - Costs incurred to drill, complete and equip a well, including facilities Excludes Indirect Capital - Gathering and Processing and other Midstream - Land, Seismic, Geological and Geophysical

Payback ~12 Months on 100% Direct ATROR Wells First Five Years ~1/2 Estimated Ultimate Recovery Produced but ~3/4 of NPV Captured



Return on Equity / Return on Capital Employed Based on GAAP Accrual Accounting Includes All Indirect Capital and Growth Capital for Infrastructure - Eagle Ford, Bakken, Permian Facilities - Gathering and Processing Includes Legacy Gas Capital and Capital from Mature Wells EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Adjusted Net Income, Net Debt and Total Capitalization Calculations of Return on Capital Employed and Return on Equity (Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)

















The following chart reconciles Net Interest Expense (GAAP), Net Income (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE) calculations. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Adjusted Net Income, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE and ROE calculations. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.





















2019



2018



2017 Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP)

































Net Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 185

$ 245





Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 21%)

(39)



(51)





After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) $ 146

$ 194























Net Income (GAAP) - (b) $ 2,735

$ 3,419





Adjustments to Net Income, Net of Tax (See Accompanying Schedule)

158 (1)

(201) (2)



Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) - (c) $ 2,893

$ 3,218























Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) $ 21,641

$ 19,364

$ 16,283

















Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e) $ 20,503

$ 17,824























Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) $ 5,175

$ 6,083

$ 6,387 Less: Cash

(2,028)



(1,556)



(834) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) $ 3,147

$ 4,527

$ 5,553

















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) $ 26,816

$ 25,447

$ 22,670

















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) $ 24,788

$ 23,891

$ 21,836

















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h) $ 24,340

$ 22,864























ROCE (GAAP Net Income) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

11.8%



15.8%























ROCE (Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income) - [(a) + (c)] / (h)

12.5%



14.9%























Return on Equity (ROE)

































ROE (GAAP Net Income) - (b) / (e)

13.3%



19.2%























ROE (Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income) - (c) / (e)

14.1%



18.1%























* Average for the current and immediately preceding year



















































Adjustments to Net Income (GAAP)



















































(1) See below schedule for detail of adjustments to Net Income (GAAP) in 2019:































Year Ended December 31, 2019



Before



Income Tax



After



Tax



Impact



Tax Adjustments:















Add: Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact $ 51

$ (11)

$ 40 Add: Impairments of Certain Assets

275



(60)



215 Less: Net Gains on Asset Dispositions

(124)



27



(97) Total $ 202

$ (44)

$ 158

















(2) See below schedule for detail of adjustments to Net Income (GAAP) in 2018:































Year Ended December 31, 2018



Before



Income Tax



After



Tax



Impact



Tax Adjustments:















Add: Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact $ (93)

$ 20

$ (73) Add: Impairments of Certain Assets

153



(34)



119 Less: Net Gains on Asset Dispositions

(175)



38



(137) Less: Tax Reform Impact

-



(110)



(110) Total $ (115)

$ (86)

$ (201) EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization Calculation of Return on Capital Employed (Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)





















The following chart reconciles Net Interest Expense (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP) calculation. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

























2017

2016

2015

2014

2013 Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP)



















(Calculated Using GAAP Net Income)









































Net Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 274 $ 282 $ 237 $ 201 $ 235 Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)

(96)

(99)

(83)

(70)

(82) After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) $ 178 $ 183 $ 154 $ 131 $ 153





















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b) $ 2,583 $ (1,097) $ (4,525) $ 2,915 $ 2,197





















Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) $ 16,283 $ 13,982 $ 12,943 $ 17,713 $ 15,418





















Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e) $ 15,133 $ 13,463 $ 15,328 $ 16,566 $ 14,352





















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) $ 6,387 $ 6,986 $ 6,655 $ 5,906 $ 5,909 Less: Cash

(834)

(1,600)

(719)

(2,087)

(1,318) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) $ 5,553 $ 5,386 $ 5,936 $ 3,819 $ 4,591





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) $ 22,670 $ 20,968 $ 19,598 $ 23,619 $ 21,327





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) $ 21,836 $ 19,368 $ 18,879 $ 21,532 $ 20,009





















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h) $ 20,602 $ 19,124 $ 20,206 $ 20,771 $ 19,365





















ROCE (GAAP Net Income) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

13.4%

-4.8%

-21.6%

14.7%

12.1%





















Return on Equity (ROE) (GAAP)









































ROE (GAAP Net Income) - (b) / (e)

17.1%

-8.1%

-29.5%

17.6%

15.3%











































* Average for the current and immediately preceding year





























































EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization Calculation of Return on Capital Employed (Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)





















The following chart reconciles Net Interest Expense (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP) calculation. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

























2012

2011

2010

2009

2008 Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP)



















(Calculated Using GAAP Net Income)









































Net Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 214 $ 210 $ 130 $ 101 $ 52 Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)

(75)

(74)

(46)

(35)

(18) After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) $ 139 $ 136 $ 84 $ 66 $ 34





















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b) $ 570 $ 1,091 $ 161 $ 547 $ 2,437





















Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) $ 13,285 $ 12,641 $ 10,232 $ 9,998 $ 9,015





















Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e) $ 12,963 $ 11,437 $ 10,115 $ 9,507 $ 8,003





















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) $ 6,312 $ 5,009 $ 5,223 $ 2,797 $ 1,897 Less: Cash

(876)

(616)

(789)

(686)

(331) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) $ 5,436 $ 4,393 $ 4,434 $ 2,111 $ 1,566





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) $ 19,597 $ 17,650 $ 15,455 $ 12,795 $ 10,912





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) $ 18,721 $ 17,034 $ 14,666 $ 12,109 $ 10,581





















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h) $ 17,878 $ 15,850 $ 13,388 $ 11,345 $ 9,351





















ROCE (GAAP Net Income) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

4.0%

7.7%

1.8%

5.4%

26.4%





















Return on Equity (ROE) (GAAP)









































ROE (GAAP Net Income) - (b) / (e)

4.4%

9.5%

1.6%

5.8%

30.5%











































* Average for the current and immediately preceding year





























































EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization Calculation of Return on Capital Employed (Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)





















The following chart reconciles Net Interest Expense (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP) calculation. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

























2007

2006

2005

2004

2003 Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP)



















(Calculated Using GAAP Net Income)









































Net Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 47 $ 43 $ 63 $ 63 $ 59 Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)

(16)

(15)

(22)

(22)

(21) After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) $ 31 $ 28 $ 41 $ 41 $ 38





















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b) $ 1,090 $ 1,300 $ 1,260 $ 625 $ 430





















Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) $ 6,990 $ 5,600 $ 4,316 $ 2,945 $ 2,223





















Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e) $ 6,295 $ 4,958 $ 3,631 $ 2,584 $ 1,948





















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) $ 1,185 $ 733 $ 985 $ 1,078 $ 1,109 Less: Cash

(54)

(218)

(644)

(21)

(4) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) $ 1,131 $ 515 $ 341 $ 1,057 $ 1,105





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) $ 8,175 $ 6,333 $ 5,301 $ 4,023 $ 3,332





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) $ 8,121 $ 6,115 $ 4,657 $ 4,002 $ 3,328





















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h) $ 7,118 $ 5,386 $ 4,330 $ 3,665 $ 3,068





















ROCE (GAAP Net Income) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

15.7%

24.7%

30.0%

18.2%

15.3%





















Return on Equity (ROE) (GAAP)









































ROE (GAAP Net Income) - (b) / (e)

17.3%

26.2%

34.7%

24.2%

22.1%











































* Average for the current and immediately preceding year





























































EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization Calculation of Return on Capital Employed (Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)





















The following chart reconciles Net Interest Expense (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP) calculation. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

























2002

2001

2000

1999

1998 Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP)



















(Calculated Using GAAP Net Income)









































Net Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 60 $ 45 $ 61 $ 62



Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)

(21)

(16)

(21)

(22)



After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) $ 39 $ 29 $ 40 $ 40

























Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b) $ 87 $ 399 $ 397 $ 569

























Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) $ 1,672 $ 1,643 $ 1,381 $ 1,130 $ 1,280





















Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e) $ 1,658 $ 1,512 $ 1,256 $ 1,205

























Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) $ 1,145 $ 856 $ 859 $ 990 $ 1,143 Less: Cash

(10)

(3)

(20)

(25)

(6) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) $ 1,135 $ 853 $ 839 $ 965 $ 1,137





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) $ 2,817 $ 2,499 $ 2,240 $ 2,120 $ 2,423





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) $ 2,807 $ 2,496 $ 2,220 $ 2,095 $ 2,417





















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h) $ 2,652 $ 2,358 $ 2,158 $ 2,256

























ROCE (GAAP Net Income) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

4.8%

18.2%

20.2%

27.0%

























Return on Equity (ROE) (GAAP)









































ROE (GAAP Net Income) - (b) / (e)

5.2%

26.4%

31.6%

47.2%















































* Average for the current and immediately preceding year

















EOG RESOURCES, INC. Cash Operating Expenses per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) (Unaudited; in thousands, except per Boe amounts)









































































1st Quarter







2020

2019













































Cash Operating Expenses (GAAP)*

























Lease and Well

$ 329,659

$ 336,291

















Transportation Costs

208,296

176,522

















General and Administrative

114,273

106,672

















Cash Operating Expenses

652,228

619,485

















Less: Non-GAAP Adjustments

-

-

















Adjusted Cash Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP) - (a)

$ 652,228

$ 619,485













































Volume - Thousand Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (b)

79,548

69,623













































Adjusted Cash Operating Expenses Per Boe (Non-GAAP) - (a) / (b)

$ 8.20 (c) $ 8.90 (d)











































Adjusted Cash Operating Expenses Per Boe (Non-GAAP) -

Percentage Decrease

























1Q20 compared to 1Q19 - [(c) - (d)] / (d)

-8%













































































* Includes stock compensation expense and other non-cash items.

















































































EOG RESOURCES, INC. Cash Operating Expenses per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) (Unaudited; in thousands, except per Boe amounts)























































































Year Ended





December 31,





2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014





























Cash Operating Expenses (GAAP)*

























Lease and Well

$1,366,993

$1,282,678

$1,044,847

$ 927,452

$1,182,282

$1,416,413

Transportation Costs

758,300

746,876

740,352

764,106

849,319

972,176

General and Administrative

489,397

426,969

434,467

394,815

366,594

402,010

Cash Operating Expenses

2,614,690

2,456,523

2,219,666

2,086,373

2,398,195

2,790,599

Less: Legal Settlement - Early Leasehold Termination

-

-

(10,202)

-

(19,355)

-

Less: Voluntary Retirement Expense

-

-

-

(42,054)

-

-

Less: Acquisition Costs - Yates Transaction

-

-

-

(5,100)

-

-

Less: Joint Venture Transaction Costs

-

-

(3,056)

-

-

-

Less: Joint Interest Billings Deemed Uncollectible

-

-

(4,528)

-

-

-

Adjusted Cash Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP) - (a)

$2,614,690

$2,456,523

$2,201,880

$2,039,219

$2,378,840

$2,790,599





























Volume - Thousand Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (b)

298,565

262,516

222,251

204,929

208,862

217,073





























Adjusted Cash Operating Expenses Per Boe (Non-GAAP) - (a) / (b)

$ 8.76 (c) $ 9.36 (d) $ 9.91 (e) $ 9.95 (f) $ 11.39 (g) $ 12.86 (h)



























Adjusted Cash Operating Expenses Per Boe (Non-GAAP) -

Percentage Decrease

























2019 compared to 2018 - [(c) - (d)] / (d)

-6%





















2019 compared to 2017 - [(c) - (e)] / (e)

-12%





















2019 compared to 2016 - [(c) - (f)] / (f)

-12%





















2019 compared to 2015 - [(c) - (g)] / (g)

-23%





















2019 compared to 2014 - [(c) - (h)] / (h)

-32%













































































* Includes stock compensation expense and other non-cash items.













EOG RESOURCES, INC. Cost per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) (Unaudited; in thousands, except per Boe amounts)







































Three Months Ended















March 31,















2020





























Volume - Thousand Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)

79,548





























Crude Oil and Condensate

$ 2,065,498











Natural Gas Liquids

160,535











Natural Gas

209,764











Total Wellhead Revenues - (b)

$ 2,435,797





























Operating Costs















Lease and Well

$ 329,659











Transportation Costs

208,296











Gathering and Processing Costs

128,482











General and Administrative

114,273











Taxes Other Than Income

157,360











Interest Expense, Net

44,690











Total Cash Operating Cost (excluding DD&A and Total

Exploration Costs) - (c)

$ 982,760





























Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)

1,000,060











Total Operating Cost (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (d)

$ 1,982,820





























Exploration Costs

$ 39,677











Dry Hole Costs

372











Impairments

1,572,935











Total Exploration Costs

1,612,984











Less: Impairments (Non-GAAP)

(1,516,316)











Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)

$ 96,668





























Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total

Exploration Costs) - (e)

$ 2,079,488





























Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (b) / (a)

$ 30.62





























Total Cash Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A

and Total Exploration Costs) - (c) / (a)

$ 12.36





























Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A

and Total Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (c) / (a)]

$ 18.26





























Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total

Exploration Costs) - (d) / (a)

$ 24.93





























Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total

Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (d) / (a)]

$ 5.69





























Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including

Total Exploration Costs) - (e) / (a)

$ 26.15





























Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP)

(including Total Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (e) / (a)]

$ 4.47















































EOG RESOURCES, INC.



Cost per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe)



(Unaudited; in thousands, except per Boe amounts)











































Year Ended







December 31,







2019

2018

2017





















Volume - Thousand Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)

298,565

262,516

222,251





















Crude Oil and Condensate

$ 9,612,532

$ 9,517,440

$ 6,256,396



Natural Gas Liquids

784,818

1,127,510

729,561



Natural Gas

1,184,095

1,301,537

921,934



Total Wellhead Revenues - (b)

$ 11,581,445

$ 11,946,487

$ 7,907,891





















Operating Costs















Lease and Well

$ 1,366,993

$ 1,282,678

$ 1,044,847



Transportation Costs

758,300

746,876

740,352



Gathering and Processing Costs

479,102

436,973

148,775





















General and Administrative

489,397

426,969

434,467



Less: Legal Settlement - Early Leasehold Termination

-

-

(10,202)



Less: Joint Venture Transaction Costs

-

-

(3,056)



Less: Joint Interest Billings Deemed Uncollectible

-

-

(4,528)



General and Administrative (Non-GAAP)

489,397

426,969

416,681





















Taxes Other Than Income

800,164

772,481

544,662



Interest Expense, Net

185,129

245,052

274,372



Total Cash Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A

and Total Exploration Costs) - (c)

$ 4,079,085

$ 3,911,029

$ 3,169,689





















Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)

3,749,704

3,435,408

3,409,387



Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total

Exploration Costs) - (d)

$ 7,828,789

$ 7,346,437

$ 6,579,076





















Exploration Costs

$ 139,881

$ 148,999

$ 145,342



Dry Hole Costs

28,001

5,405

4,609



Impairments

517,896

347,021

479,240



Total Exploration Costs

685,778

501,425

629,191



Less: Impairments (Non-GAAP)

(274,974)

(152,671)

(261,452)



Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)

$ 410,804

$ 348,754

$ 367,739





















Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total

Exploration Costs) - (e)

$ 8,239,593

$ 7,695,191

$ 6,946,815





















Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (b) / (a)

$ 38.79

$ 45.51

$ 35.58





















Total Cash Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP)

(excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (c) / (a)

$ 13.66

$ 14.90

$ 14.25





















Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding

DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (c) / (a)]

$ 25.13

$ 30.61

$ 21.33





















Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding

Total Exploration Costs) - (d) / (a)

$ 26.22

$ 27.99

$ 29.59





















Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP)

(excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (d) / (a)]

$ 12.57

$ 17.52

$ 5.99





















Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including

Total Exploration Costs) - (e) / (a)

$ 27.60

$ 29.32

$ 31.24





















Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP)

(including Total Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (e) / (a)]

$ 11.19

$ 16.19

$ 4.34







































EOG RESOURCES, INC.



Cost per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe)



(Unaudited; in thousands, except per Boe amounts)











































Year Ended







December 31,







2016

2015

2014





















Volume - Thousand Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)

204,929

208,862

217,073





















Crude Oil and Condensate

$ 4,317,341

$ 4,934,562

$ 9,742,480



Natural Gas Liquids

437,250

407,658

934,051



Natural Gas

742,152

1,061,038

1,916,386



Total Wellhead Revenues - (b)

$ 5,496,743

$ 6,403,258

$ 12,592,917





















Operating Costs















Lease and Well

$ 927,452

$ 1,182,282

$ 1,416,413



Transportation Costs

764,106

849,319

972,176



Gathering and Processing Costs

122,901

146,156

145,800





















General and Administrative

394,815

366,594

402,010



Less: Voluntary Retirement Expense

(42,054)

-

-



Less: Acquisition Costs

(5,100)

-

-



Less: Legal Settlement - Early Leasehold Termination

-

(19,355)

-



General and Administrative (Non-GAAP)

347,661

347,239

402,010





















Taxes Other Than Income

349,710

421,744

757,564



Interest Expense, Net

281,681

237,393

201,458



Total Cash Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A

and Total Exploration Costs) - (c)

$ 2,793,511

$ 3,184,133

$ 3,895,421





















Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)

3,553,417

3,313,644

3,997,041



Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total

Exploration Costs) - (d)

$ 6,346,928

$ 6,497,777

$ 7,892,462





















Exploration Costs

$ 124,953

$ 149,494

$ 184,388



Dry Hole Costs

10,657

14,746

48,490



Impairments

620,267

6,613,546

743,575



Total Exploration Costs

755,877

6,777,786

976,453



Less: Impairments (Non-GAAP)

(320,617)

(6,307,593)

(824,312)



Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)

$ 435,260

$ 470,193

$ 152,141





















Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total

Exploration Costs) - (e)

$ 6,782,188

$ 6,967,970

$ 8,044,603





















Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (b) / (a)

$ 26.82

$ 30.66

$ 58.01





















Total Cash Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP)

(excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (c) / (a)

$ 13.64

$ 15.25

$ 17.95





















Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding

DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (c) / (a)]

$ 13.18

$ 15.41

$ 40.06





















Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding

Total Exploration Costs) - (d) / (a)

$ 30.98

$ 31.11

$ 36.38





















Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP)

(excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (d) / (a)]

$ (4.16)

$ (0.45)

$ 21.63





















Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including

Total Exploration Costs) - (e) / (a)

$ 33.10

$ 33.36

$ 37.08





















Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP)

(including Total Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (e) / (a)]

$ (6.28)

$ (2.70)

$ 20.93



EOG RESOURCES, INC. Second Quarter and Full Year 2020 Forecast and Benchmark Commodity Pricing























(a) Second Quarter and Full Year 2020 Forecast

































The forecast items for the second quarter and full year 2020 set forth below for EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) are based on current available information and expectations as of the date of the accompanying press release. EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with the accompanying press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8-K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast.























(b) Capital Expenditures







































The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs and any Non-Cash Transactions.























(c) Benchmark Commodity Pricing







































EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month.























EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for the last three trading days of the applicable month.































Estimated Ranges













(Unaudited)









2Q 2020



Full Year 2020 Daily Sales Volumes





















Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld)





















United States

300.0 -

320.0



376.0 -

402.0 Trinidad

0.2 -

0.6



0.5 -

0.7 Other International

0.0 -

0.2



0.0 -

0.2 Total

300.2 -

320.8



376.5 -

402.9























Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)





















Total

85.0 -

95.0



105.0 -

125.0























Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)





















United States

870 -

930



950 -

1,050 Trinidad

160 -

180



170 -

190 Other International

20 -

30



20 -

30 Total

1,050 -

1,140



1,140 -

1,270























Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)





















United States

530.0 -

570.0



639.3 -

702.0 Trinidad

26.9 -

30.6



28.8 -

32.4 Other International

3.3 -

5.2



3.3 -

5.2 Total

560.2 -

605.8



671.4 -

739.6















































Capital Expenditures ($MM) $ 600 - $ 700

$ 3,300 - $ 3,700































Estimated Ranges













(Unaudited)







2Q 2020



Full Year 2020 Operating Costs





















Unit Costs ($/Boe)





















Lease and Well $ 4.65 - $ 5.15

$ 4.20 - $ 4.80 Transportation Costs $ 3.00 - $ 3.40

$ 2.60 - $ 3.20 Gathering and Processing $ 2.15 - $ 2.35

$ 1.80 - $ 2.10 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization $ 12.10 - $ 12.60

$ 11.85 - $ 12.85 General and Administrative $ 2.40 - $ 2.50

$ 1.90 - $ 2.10























Expenses ($MM)





















Exploration and Dry Hole $ 32 - $ 42

$ 130 - $ 170 Impairment $ 75 - $ 85

$ 300 - $ 340 Capitalized Interest $ 5 - $ 9

$ 27 - $ 33 Net Interest $ 51 - $ 55

$ 200 - $ 205























Taxes Other Than Income (% of Wellhead Revenue)

9.0% -

11.0%



7.0% -

8.0%























Income Taxes





















Effective Rate

19% -

24%



17% -

22% Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM) $ (5) - $ 35

$ (110) - $ (70)























Pricing - (Refer to Benchmark Commodity Pricing in text)





















Crude Oil and Condensate ($/Bbl)





















Differentials





















United States - above (below) WTI $ (7.75) - $ (2.75)

$ (0.40) - $ 1.60 Trinidad - above (below) WTI $ (12.00) - $ (10.00)

$ (12.00) - $ (10.00) Other International - above (below) WTI $ 26.50 - $ 32.50

$ 7.00 - $ 12.00























Natural Gas Liquids





















Realizations as % of WTI

38% -

48%



30% -

36%























Natural Gas ($/Mcf)





















Differentials





















United States - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub $ (0.85) - $ (0.45)

$ (0.85) - $ (0.25)























Realizations





















Trinidad $ 2.90 - $ 3.50

$ 2.60 - $ 3.30 Other International $ 5.00 - $ 5.50

$ 4.45 - $ 5.45























Definitions





















$/Bbl U.S. Dollars per barrel















$/Boe U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent













$/Mcf U.S. Dollars per thousand cubic feet













$MM U.S. Dollars in millions













MBbld Thousand barrels per day













MBoed Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day













MMcfd Million cubic feet per day











NYMEX U.S. New York Mercantile Exchange













WTI West Texas Intermediate











View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eog-resources-reports-first-quarter-2020-results-and-updates-2020-plan-in-response-to-oil-market-downturn-company-well-positioned-to-emerge-stronger-in-a-recovery-301055288.html SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.





