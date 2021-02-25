15 hours ago
In person and virtual registration is Open for EnerCom Dallas The Energy Investment and ESG Conference, April 6-7, 2021
15 hours ago
Barclays lifts 2021 oil price outlook on tighter U.S. supply view
16 hours ago
U.S. crude output falls 10%, refinery runs drop to 2008 low amid Texas freeze – EIA
17 hours ago
Blackstone-backed natural gas E&P Vine Energy refiles for an estimated $300 million IPO
17 hours ago
ICE tells pricing agency Platts Brent oil market reform too fast
18 hours ago
Dow exec sees climate change as opportunity for petchem innovation

EOG Resources Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results; Raises Dividend by 10% and Announces 2021 Capital Program Focused on Improving Total Returns; Sets Goal to Achieve Zero Routine Flaring by 2025 and Ambition to Reach Net Zero Scope 1 and 2 GHG Emissions by 2040

