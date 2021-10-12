12 hours ago
Blackrock CEO says the world is on track to lose climate change fight
13 hours ago
Europe’s green transition has been ‘management by chaos,’ energy expert says
14 hours ago
Locked-out Texas refinery workers to vote on Exxon contract proposal -union
15 hours ago
TotalEnergies and Qnergy work to reduce methane emissions on the Barnett field
16 hours ago
Biden’s options to tame gas prices clash with his climate agenda
17 hours ago
Oil whipsaws in volatile session on energy crunch fears

EOG- The “Apple” of Oil

