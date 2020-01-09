E&P Magazine Recognizes Oil and Gas Innovators

in Press Releases   by
 January 9, 2020 - 6:30 AM EST
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up
E&P Magazine Recognizes Oil and Gas Innovators

HOUSTON, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart Energy's E&P magazine is proud to announce the honorees in its 2020 Energy Innovators program.  Designed to recognize today's technology Influencers, the program has drawn nominations from throughout the oil and gas industry's upstream sector. 

For more than 40 years, Hart Energy editors and experts have delivered market-leading insights to investors and energy industry professionals. (PRNewsFoto/Hart Energy)

Each honoree has demonstrated leadership and made significant contributions to advancing oil- and gas-related technologies.  As a group, they have helped develop innovations that enhance (or have potential to enhance) their company's mission (or the industry's) long-term success.

The program is highlighted in E&P's January 2020 edition and profiles of these individuals are online at HartEnergy.com.

2020 Energy Innovators honorees (alphabetical by company name)

Geoff Bland
Aggreko

Rami Mattar
Amerapex Corp.

Mike Rumbaugh
Apergy

Sandy Williams
Artificial Lift Performance

Kimberly L. Ayers
Ayers Petroleum Consulting

Albert Rooyakkers
Bedrock Automation

Shahram Farhadi Nia, Ph.D.
Beyond Limits

Mathew Bennett
Calfrac Well Services

Derek Kamp
Caterpillar Inc.

Stephen Robinson
DarkVision Technologies Inc.

Andrew Bruce
Data Gumbo

Trevor Pugh
Deep Imaging

Zvi Koren, Ph.D.
Emerson Automation Solutions

Anthony Mason
Endurance Lift Solutions

Ian Donald
Enpro Subsea

Allen Gilmer
Enverus

Brad Thompson
Epex Solutions

Greg Wyatt
Exterran Corp.

Jeremy Angelle
Frank's International

Melanie Popp
geoLOGIC systems

Preston Weintraub
Gilmore, a Proserv Co.

Donald Westacott
Halliburton

Jay Hewitt
Hewitt Energy Strategies

Steve Deiker
Kairos Aerospace

Hege Skryseth
Kongsberg

Gautier Noiray
McDermott

Rachael Cole
M-I SWACO, a Schlumberger Co.

Kendall Zakariassen
Moblize

Chad Kamann
NatureWorks

Nii Ahele Nunoo
National Oilwell Varco

Luther Birdzell
OAG Analytics

Jim McNab
Oceaneering International

David Wesson
Oil States International

Igor Uvarov
ROGII Inc.

Saad Al-Driweesh
Saudi Aramco

Christopher Daeffler
Schlumberger

Richard McConomy
Seadrill

Stuart Fraser Wright
Sensia, a Rockwell Automation & Schlumberger JV

Stig Olav Settemsdal
Siemens

Gaurab Chakrabarti
Solugen Inc.

Casee Lemons
Sourcewater Inc.

Keith Moore
SparkCognition

Arvind Sharma, Ph.D.
TGS

Adam Garland
WaterLens

Manoj Nimbalkar
Weatherford International

Dan Purkis
Well-SENSE

Edward Spatz
XR Lateral

"Innovation is the lifeblood of the oil and gas industry. Innovation requires invention, which requires ideation, which requires inspiration," said E&P Executive Editor Jennifer Presley.  "Ultimately, as famed inventor Thomas Edison once noted, the value of an idea is found in how it is used." 

These men and women were nominated by their peers and colleagues, she noted.  "It's through the efforts of individuals like these that the next generation of innovations and the industry will thrive."

For complete details on all the 2020 Energy Innovators honorees, please visit hartenergy.com/energy-innovators

Nominations for the 2021 program are now being accepted online.  Companies may recognize team members who distinguish themselves through exceptional efforts, passion or problem-solving as well as specific technical accomplishments.

About Hart Energy
For more than 40 years, Hart Energy editors and experts have delivered market-leading insights to investors and energy industry professionals. The Houston-based company produces award-winning magazines (such as Oil and Gas Investor, E&P and Midstream Business); online news and data services; in-depth industry conferences (like the DUG™ series); GIS data sets and mapping solutions; and a range of research and consulting services.  For information, visit hartenergy.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ep-magazine-recognizes-oil-and-gas-innovators-300983897.html

SOURCE Hart Energy


Source: PR Newswire (January 9, 2020 - 6:30 AM EST)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice