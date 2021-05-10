59 mins ago
BP says it will stick with top U.S. oil lobby after climate shift
2 hours ago
Bonanza Creek and Extraction to Combine in Merger of Equals, Creating Civitas Resources – An new Colorado Energy Leader and the State’s First Net-Zero Oil & Gas Producer
3 days ago
Registration is open for The Oil & Gas Conference®, August 15-18, 2021 in Denver, Colorado
3 days ago
Texas governor backs Exxon Mobil petition in climate case
3 days ago
EOG Resources beats profit estimate as crude prices rebound
3 days ago
Canada’s Alberta temporarily tweaks environmental liability for oil sands mines

Epicore Biosystems announces agreement with Chevron U.S.A. Inc. to evaluate wearable technologies for hydration and heat stress management in the workplace

