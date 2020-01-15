EQM Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Distribution

EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: EQM), today, declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.16 per common unit for the fourth quarter of 2019. The distribution will be paid on February 13, 2020 to all EQM common unitholders of record at the close of business on February 4, 2020.

EQM also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.0364 per Series A preferred unit for the fourth quarter of 2019. The distribution will be paid on February 13, 2020 to all Series A preferred unitholders of record at the close of business on February 4, 2020.

About EQM Midstream Partners:

EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed to own, operate, acquire, and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. As one of the largest gatherers of natural gas in the United States, EQM provides midstream services to producers, utilities, and other customers through its strategically located natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering systems, and water services to support energy development and production in the Marcellus and Utica regions. EQM owns approximately 950 miles of FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and also owns and/or operates approximately 1,900 miles of high- and low-pressure gathering lines.

For more information on EQM visit www.eqm-midstreampartners.com.

Source: EQM Midstream Partners, LP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200115005783/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020