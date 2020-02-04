EQT Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT), today, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, payable March 1, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2020.

EQT Corporation is a natural gas production company with emphasis in the Appalachian Basin and operations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. With 130 years of experience and a long-standing history of good corporate citizenship, EQT is the largest producer of natural gas in the United States. As a leader in the use of advanced horizontal drilling technology, EQT is committed to minimizing the impact of drilling-related activities and reducing its overall environmental footprint. Through safe and responsible operations, EQT is helping to meet our nation's demand for clean-burning energy, while continuing to provide a rewarding workplace and support for activities that enrich the communities where its employees live and work.

EQT Management speaks to investors from time to time and the analyst presentation for these discussions, which is updated periodically, is available via the Company's investor relations website at ir.eqt.com.

