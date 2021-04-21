3 hours ago
Pipeline owner: Shutdown would cause dire financial effects
Exxon eyes Houston for $100B carbon capture hub
U.K. sets ‘World Leading’ 2035 climate target. But will actions match words?
Chevron, Toyota Pursue Strategic Alliance on Hydrogen
Marathon Oil Provides Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Update

Equinor makes small oil and gas discovery at Norway’s Tyrihans field

Reuters

OSLO- Equinor has discovered more oil and gas at its Tyrihans field in the Norwegian Sea, the company said on Wednesday.

The discovery contains between 19 million and 26 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) of recoverable resources, which could be immediately put into production, it added.

“It is encouraging to prove new resources that can extend the life of producing fields in the Norwegian Sea,” said Nick Ashton, Equinor’s senior vice president for exploration on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The Tyrihans field, some 220 kilometres from shore, is developed with several subsea templates tied-back to Equinor’s Kristin platform.

Equinor’s partners in the field are Total and Eni’s Norwegian subsidiary Vaar Energi.

