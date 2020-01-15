Equitrans Midstream Announces Quarterly Dividend

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN), today, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share for the fourth quarter of 2019. The dividend will be paid on February 21, 2020 to all ETRN shareholders of record at the close of business on February 11, 2020.

About Equitrans Midstream Corporation:

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. With a rich 135-year history in the energy industry, ETRN was launched as a standalone company in 2018 and, through its subsidiaries, has an operational focus on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. ETRN is helping to meet America’s growing need for clean-burning energy, while also providing a rewarding workplace and enriching the communities where its employees live and work. ETRN owns the non-economic general partner interest and a majority ownership of the limited partner interest in EQM.

Visit Equitrans Midstream Corporation at www.equitransmidstream.com

Source: Equitrans Midstream Corporation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200115005785/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020