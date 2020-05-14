Era Group Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary of Search and Rescue Program

HOUSTON, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Era Group Inc. (NYSE: ERA) is pleased to announce the 10-year service anniversary of its Search and Rescue (“SAR”) program in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Collaborating with Priority 1 Air Rescue ("P1AR"), an internationally recognized leader of SAR services, the Company pioneered the establishment of its commercial air ambulance and search and rescue offering in the United States in 2010. The Company also established the first light SAR program in Suriname in 2017.



The Company’s SAR program is the only medially licensed provider in the Gulf of Mexico that offers Advanced Life Support (ALS) medical expertise as well as full SAR services day or night. Within the last few months, the program has completed numerous emergency evacuations with probable or known cases of COVID-19, in addition to other various emergency taskings in the Outer Continental Shelf.

To date, the Company’s SAR program has completed over 1,500 day and night missions, including night vision goggle hoists offshore, for more than 80 different companies operating in the Gulf of Mexico. The Company has maintained an impeccable safety record despite the challenging operating conditions present during many SAR missions.

The Company’s SAR program has received many industry accolades, including the 2017 Helicopter Association International (HAI) Salute to Excellence Airbus Helicopters Golden Hour Award. The annual award is presented to those who have advanced the use of helicopters in the vital mission of air medical transport.

“Era’s SAR program and supporting team members are some of the best in the world,” said Paul White, Senior Vice President, Commercial. “We are extremely proud of the dedicated team members who provide these potentially life critical services day in and day out during these very difficult times.”

Brad Matheson, President of P1AR states, “Ever since we joined forces with Era in 2010, we have found the perfect collective synergy by leveraging our unique and complementary fields of expertise to create a highly efficient and effective world-class Advanced Life Support Air Ambulance SAR service. Our O&G partners and customers are very committed to the well-being of their offshore workers, and managing risk requires a broad-spectrum approach to consider not only the SAR capability but also the quality and level of emergency medical care.”

About Era Group

Era is one of the largest helicopter operators in the world and the longest serving helicopter transport operator in the U.S. In addition to servicing its U.S. customers, Era provides helicopters and related services to customers and third-party helicopter operators in other countries, including Brazil, Chile, Colombia, India, Mexico, Spain and Suriname. Era’s helicopters are primarily used to transport personnel to, from and between offshore oil and gas production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations. In addition, Era’s helicopters are used to perform emergency response services, firefighting, utility, VIP transport and other services. Era also provides a variety of operating lease solutions and technical fleet support to third party operators. To learn more, visit our website at www.erahelicopters.com .

About Priority 1 Air Rescue

P1AR, commonly referred to as the " One Stop SAR Shop " is solely focused on Helicopter SAR, Air Ambulance, and Tactical Training and Operations. With over 18 years of experience, and Search & Rescue Tactical Training Academies (SART/TAC) in the USA and France, P1AR has provided industry-leading synthetic and live flight mission training to well over 6,000 commercial, government, and military aircrews, on 26 helicopter types in 25 countries worldwide. P1AR also delivers and maintains dedicated aircrew staffing 24/7/365 comprised of Advanced Life Support SAR Paramedics, Hoist Operator/EMTs, and Helicopter Rescue Swimmer/EMTs, to support world class emergency aeromedical and SAR response for commercial operators performing Commercial Oil and Gas, Government and Military DOD SAR and Air Ambulance services.