ERIELL Group sets records for well construction on three of its most complex projects

Moscow, June 23, 2020 – ERIELL, an international oilfield services group, reports on several records achieved in May at three of the company’s most complex projects.

In the month, the company set three well construction records, demonstrating ERIELL continues to provide high-quality services to its customers despite the difficult mining and geological conditions of the projects.

On June 14, ERIELL celebrated its 16th anniversary. During this period, over 9.5 million meters of rock were drilled, and over 2,800 wells built, for more than 45 customers in the most challenging climatic and geological conditions.

Vitaliy Borisovich Dokunikhin, First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of ERIELL Group, General Director of ERIELL NEFTEGAZSERVICE LLC said:

“We are constantly working on finding new solutions and optimizing processes. Thanks to this and, of course, excellent teamwork, we are able to constantly improve our efficiency and achieve victories on our most complex projects.”

At the Vostochno-Messoyakhskoye oil and gas condensate field (customer Messoyakhaneftegaz):

• A record construction time for a well using fishbone technology was set

• The well was drilled in four runs; the construction period was 12 days with an LEL of 0%. This was achieved thanks to the use of the Technical Limit program

At the Urengoyskoye oil and gas condensate field (customer Arktikgaz):

• A record for the construction of sub-horizontal wells for Achimov deposits was set

• A well with a depth of 5,576 m and a sub-horizontal length of 1,589m was drilled in 40 days, 20 days ahead of schedule and with an NPS of 0%

At the Salmanovskoye (Morning) oil and gas condensate field (customer Arctic LNG 2):

• A record time for construction of a sub-horizontal well was the first ERIELL record for this new project

• A well with a depth of 4,986 m and a sub-horizontal length of 1,477 m was drilled in 40 days, nine days ahead of the planned construction time and with an LEL of 0%.

About ERIELL

• Founded in 2004, ERIELL is an international oilfield services group providing construction and overhaul services for wells to large oil and gas companies in Central Asia, the Russian Federation and Middle East

• ERIELL successfully collaborates with leading Russian and international companies such as Rosneft, NOVATEK, Gazprom Neft, LUKOIL, Uzbekneftegaz, Gazprom International, Petronas, CNPC, MOLGROUP and others