ERIELL takes measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and demonstrates its approach to ESG

Oil & Gas Publishers Note: While the world politics in the oil industry is out of our control, it is important to know that there are regular people around the world trying to earn a living while facing this pandemic. This posting from ERIELL was sent in to our news desk, and describes what one company is trying to do for it’s employees in Russia and Uzebkistan.

Moscow, Russia / Tashkent, Uzbekistan – April 7, 2020 – International oilfield services company, ERIELL, has taken active measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among workers in its offices and oilfields, and demonstrated its approach to Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) criteria.

Chairman of the Management Board of the ERIELL Group, Bakhtiyor Fazylov said: “Our contribution to society is very important. The health and safety of employees, as well as the trouble-free operation of all our representative offices and branches are our top priority. Proper protection of health, working and resting conditions during maintenance and well construction requires a high level of hygiene at drilling sites, shift camps, as well as on the route to and from them. The preventive measures that we take will allow us to reduce the risks of the spread of COVID-19 infection.”

In the early stages of the global coronavirus infection, the President of Uzbekistan established a special commission, which has helped to curb significant levels of penetration of COVID-19 into Uzbekistan.

“Our people, having gone through many challenges, have correctly understood the current situation and approached the issue sensibly. All of us, regardless of nationality, language and beliefs, are united and confident that these difficulties will be overcome.”

“For this, we all must follow the recommendations of doctors, strictly abide by the rules of personal hygiene and sanitation wherever we are – at home, in the family, and at work. The most effective measure to prevent the disease is to contact specialists on time, without hiding the disease,” said President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

At a meeting with members of the government, Russian President Vladimir Putin also noted: “I emphasize they are mandatory, these steps (measures to counteract the spread of coronavirus infection) are to be performed by all levels of government, all organizations, regardless of ownership and departmental subordination. It is necessary to ensure the most strict, tight control.”

In line with leading global companies, ERIELL welcomes its responsibility to ‘society’ during the global pandemic as part of best practice ESG behaviour. In line with decrees and recommendations of governments in its countries of operation, ERIELL has acted to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



ERIELL has taken all necessary measures to minimize risk to the health of personnel from the coronavirus infection. Employees are regularly informed of the precautions that they must follow; frequent hand washing, mandatory wear of masks and immediate medical attention if the symptoms of COVID-19 appear.

ERIELL has tightened control over the personal hygiene of its employees at all its facilities: masks, medicines, hand sanitizers and room disinfectants were purchased, temperature measuring points organized, and hand disinfection stations installed. Rapid assistance has been provided to employees and ERIELL has organized a round-the-clock presence of medical personnel.

Currently, all office employees of the company are now working remotely, with 70% in their third week.

