ESal, LLC Opens New Fort Worth Office to Facilitate Growing Demand for Engineered Salinity(TM) Oil Recovery Solution

ESal, LLC Opens New Fort Worth Office to Facilitate Growing Demand for Engineered Salinity™ Oil Recovery Solution

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESal, LLC today announced that it has opened a new corporate office to facilitate growing demand for its oil recovery solutions and leverage the area’s diverse talent pool. The new office, located in Fort Worth, Texas, will serve as the company’s primary headquarters location.

In addition to the research center in Laramie, Wyoming, the new office space effectively doubles the ESal office footprint and supports the company’s growth strategy.

Demand for Engineered Salinity is growing as more oil and gas producers learn they can increase oil production by up to fifty percent at a cost of four dollars or less per incremental barrel, without buying new equipment or using chemicals. Importantly, Engineered Salinity requires no downtime or interruption in normal operations to install or use. The solution is effective in optimizing new well completions as well as improving the performance of waterflood and enhanced oil recovery projects.

The Fort Worth location will also facilitate the ability of the company to attract and retain talent in a competitive labor market as it adds to its technical, business development and finance teams.

Salem Thyne, Chief Executive Officer, said: “The decision to expand our presence into Texas was a logical step in our growth strategy. Our new Fort Worth office puts ESal closer to our markets and facilitates servicing our growing customer base. In addition, the region is rich in diverse talent from world-class universities and large energy companies. Our new location will help us tap the region’s diverse and highly qualified talent pool as we add to our technical and client service staff.”

About ESal

For recovering more oil from new well completions to secondary recovery to EOR, The Secret is in The Water. Our Engineered Salinity™ solution can increase oil production by as much as 50% on average at a cost of less than four dollars per incremental barrel by optimizing the salinity of water used in oil and gas processes. Engineered Salinity works without any investment in new equipment typically, downtime or chemicals. Our proven screening process can identify candidate fields usually in less than six weeks at a very affordable cost. ESal has offices in Fort Worth, Texas and Laramie, Wyoming.

Contact

Salem Thyne

Chief Executive Officer

ESal, LLC

2601 Scott Avenue

Suite 300

Fort Worth, TX 76103

Phone: (682) 499-5887

Email: [email protected]

Web: ESalinity.com